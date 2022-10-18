(Neola) -- Tri-Center's ground-and-pound approach behind one of KMAland's top athletes has put the Trojans in the playoffs for the third time in four years and 10th time in program history.
Their playoff journey officially begins Friday night, but Coach Ryan Schroder's team has carried a postseason mentality into its last three games -- wins over Lawton-Bronson and Westwood and an overtime loss to Woodbury Central.
"We knew we had to hunker down and get a couple of victories the last three weeks," Schroder said. "That's the message we sent to the kids. We told them we had to take it one game at a time and try to come out on top in all three. I feel our kids really gave a great effort. We probably played our best three games of the season."
The Trojans come into the postseason at 4-4 after a 1-3 start.
"I feel like it took us a little bit to figure out how this team was going to click," Schroder said. "As a staff, we realized our keys."
Coach Schroder and his staff have turned to the cliche staples of any championship team -- an efficient ground game and stingy defense.
"I feel pretty confident with where we are," Coach Schroder said. "The kids are healthy, and we're going to give it our best on Friday."
Senior running back Michael Turner has put Tri-Center's offense on his back. Turner has 2,023 yards and 28 touchdowns this year. Turner has been the bellcow with 36.25 carries per game.
The Trojans' hopes to make noise in the postseason hinges on Turner.
"Everybody knows Michael is going to carry it at least 30 times," Schroder said. "But I feel good with where we're at. If the guys up front are making blocks, we're moving the ball. If Michael finds a seam, he's going to hit. We're not changing anything. Gehlen knows what we're going to do. It's high school football. It comes down to which kids want it the worst."
Tri-Center's offense averages 15.6 passes per game behind quarterback Maddox Anderson (816 yards, 6 touchdowns), while Holden Skow paces the defense with 62.5 tackles. Isaac Wolhuter, Carter Kunze, Owen Ward, Turner, Tanner Nelson, Hayden Mass, Kent Elliott, Titus Humbert and Athan Chessmore have also been frequent contributors to the Trojans' defense.
Gehlen Catholic brings a balanced offensive attack into Friday night.
Senior quarterback Connor Kraft has thrown 1,102 yards and 12 touchdowns, while sophomore Kale Pearson leads their rushing attack with 977 yards and 12 scores.
"They're very balanced," Schroder said. "They have some talented athletes. We have to be ready for everything. We have to control the line of scrimmage, run the ball and get some stops on defense."
Aside from those three elements, Schroder expects special teams to play a factor.
"When you get into the postseason, you have to make something happen on special teams. That's going to be huge. It's not fancy, but that's the key -- control the line of scrimmage, get some stops on defense and make something happen on defense."
Check out KMA Sports' postseason coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schroder.