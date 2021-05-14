(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Carter Ruzek earned the top individual honor while the Treynor and Clarinda teams kept their seasons alive at Friday's Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament in Shenandoah.
Ruzek carded a 73 to earn the medalist position on his home course and advance to next Friday's District Tournament.
"It means a lot," Ruzek said. "It's been a goal since my freshman year. It's a good way to come back and prove myself."
Ruzek posted a 37 on the front-nine and bettered himself with a 36 on the backside.
"My driver was working good today and I made some putts," he said. "Both of those were key."
Ruzek's championship day paced Shenandoah's fourth-place finish in the team race. The Mustangs shot 344 in a tight team battle.
In the team race, Treynor posted a 322 team score to win the sectional.
"I'm really happy with how we played today," Coach Thad Nelson said. "We knew coming in that it was going to be a tight team race with some really capable teams."
Ethan and Joey Konz paced the Cardinals with scores of 76 and 77, good enough for respective finishes of second and third.
"They are really good golfers," Nelson said. "They have great discipline and are great strikers. It's been that way all year. We've been fortunate to have those two provide us with two great scores. I'm really proud of them."
Dawson Goss, Ryan McIntyre and Gabe Travis tallied respective scores of 83, 86 and 89 for the Cardinals.
The other district qualifying team was also named the Cardinals -- Clarinda.
Clarinda edged Underwood by one stroke -- 340 to 341. Cooper Neal highlighted Clarinda's day with a 77 to finish fourth.
"It was really close," Neal said. "I'm just happy we are moving on. We've had some ups and downs this year. Nobody has been that consistent, but we came through today."
Zach Pirtle earned an 82. Jarrod McNeese tallied an 89, Carter Larson had the decisive score with a 92. Xander Pullen and Justus Fine shot 92 and 104.
Underwood narrowly missed out on qualifying for districts as a team, but Coby Fink advanced individually with a 79.
Tri-Center scored a 346 as a team and had a district qualifier -- Grant Way. Way and Fink tied for the final transfer position, so both move on.
Treynor, Clarinda, Ruzek, Fink and Way will play in a Class 2A District Tournament at Sioux City on Thursday.
"We've never played it or been up there," Nelson said. "But with technology, we can get a game plan on how we want to play. Hopefully, we will have three really good days of practice and go up there Thursday."
Click below to hear full interviews with Neal, Ruzek and Coach Nelson