KMAland Golf Tuesday

(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference has announced their all-conference choices from the golf season.

First team honors for the girls went to Glidden-Ralston’s Addy Boell and Elizabeth Lloyd, CAM’s Reese Snyder, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Shay Burmeister and Boyer Valley’s Kylie Kepford and Reese Miller.

First team choices on the boy’s side went to CAM’s Chase Jahde and Seth Hensley, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Gavin Heiderscheit and Jacob Estrada and Boyer Valley’s Evan TenEyck and Devin Melby.

The list of second team members:

GIRLS 

Hayley Follmann, Boyer Valley

Jersey Gray, Woodbine

Mataya Bromert, Boyer Valley

Abby Tibben, CAM

Zoey Soma, Boyer Valley

Ashtyn Klocke, Glidden-Ralston

BOYS 

Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ben Nichols, Boyer Valley

Max Shirbroun, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Toby Benniger, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Cody Dickinson, Woodbine

Cale Soma, Boyer Valley

Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.