(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference has announced their all-conference choices from the golf season.
First team honors for the girls went to Glidden-Ralston’s Addy Boell and Elizabeth Lloyd, CAM’s Reese Snyder, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Shay Burmeister and Boyer Valley’s Kylie Kepford and Reese Miller.
First team choices on the boy’s side went to CAM’s Chase Jahde and Seth Hensley, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Gavin Heiderscheit and Jacob Estrada and Boyer Valley’s Evan TenEyck and Devin Melby.
The list of second team members:
GIRLS
Hayley Follmann, Boyer Valley
Jersey Gray, Woodbine
Mataya Bromert, Boyer Valley
Abby Tibben, CAM
Zoey Soma, Boyer Valley
Ashtyn Klocke, Glidden-Ralston
BOYS
Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ben Nichols, Boyer Valley
Max Shirbroun, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Toby Benniger, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Cody Dickinson, Woodbine
Cale Soma, Boyer Valley
Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard