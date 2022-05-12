(Dunlap) -- The Boyer Valley girls golf team recently claimed the Rolling Valley Conference title and are ready to try their hand in postseason play on Friday.
Coach Brad Gralheer's team took first at Monday's conference tournament in Atlantic with a 448.
"It was windy and hot, and we hadn't had hot weather," Gralheer said. "But we performed well. There weren't any great scores, but our performance was solid."
The Bulldogs' strong showing was their latest in a season that has been a pleasant surprise.
"I think we're better than I thought we might be," Gralheer said. "I wasn't sure. But our seniors have improved from last year."
Boyer Valley has three seniors on their roster -- Maci Miller, Makenzie Dumbaugh and Jaci Petersen.
Miller took runner-up honors at the RVC Tournament. She has a team-best 48.70 9-hole adjusted average.
"Maci was on the varsity team as a freshman," Gralheer said. "She has seen a lot."
Dumbaugh -- a multi-year contributor -- has a 52.30 9-hole adjusted average.
While Miller and Dumbaugh are seasoned veterans, the third senior -- Jaci Petersen -- is still new to golf, but has a 53.90 9-hole adjusted average.
"Jaci just really started to play golf last year," Gralheer said. "She's as solid as they come."
Freshmen Hayley Follmann, Kylie Kepford and Zoey Soma have also contributed to the Bulldogs' lineup.
"They're doing a good job," Gralheer said about his youthful trio.
The Bulldogs welcome AHSTW, Akron-Westfield, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, River Valley, Riverside, Woodbine and Woodbury Central to Dunlap for the first round of regional action.
Friday's regional has a unique slate of familiar foes and unknown opponents for Coach Gralheer's team.
"I know the average scores, but you never know how much that really tells you," he said. "I can see that it's going to be a battle."
The Bulldogs were a state qualifier last year. They have the same goal this season.
"The senior girls have it in the back of their mind that they would like to get back to state," Gralheer said. "It's tough to do, but it can be done. We just have to play well to get there."
Check out the full interview with Coach Gralheer below.