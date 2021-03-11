(Lincoln) -- Falls City Sacred Heart moved one win away from their 10th state championship in school history with a 60-49 victory over Humphrey-St. Francis in a Class D2 state semifinal.
"We executed pretty well," Coach Doug Goltz said.
The Irish took a 26-23 lead into the second half, and held off many charges from the Flyers to secure the victory.
"Their zone is not as big as last year," Goltz said. "I thought it helped that Jakob Jordan hit some early threes and stretched the defense."
The Flyers' 1-3-1 defense opened the door for Brogan Nachtigal to post a big day. Nachtigal finished the contest with 19 points and was 8 of 10 shooting.
"We don't see a lot of 1-3-1," Goltz said. "Especially as good as the one they run. So it took us a while to adjust, but he did a good job of figuring things out."
Jordan tallied 11 points on a trio of three-pointers.
"Our team has been one that we are just trying to get the best shot," Goltz said. "It just happened that he had some wide-open shots. I thought he attacked well."
Jack Fiegener posted a double-double with with 12 points.
This year's state title trip for the Irish is their 12th in school history and third in the last four years.
"We believe that if we do what are supposed to do, we will always have a shot to get here," Goltz said. "It's just a tradition."
The Irish will look for their 10th title when they face Parkview Christian for the state title on Saturday at 3:45.
"We'll have to try a number of things defensively," Goltz said. "They're talented, but our kids play defense. I'm confident our kids will play gritty and tough."
The complete interview with Coach Goltz can be viewed below.