(Lincoln) -- Falls City Sacred Heart fell to Humphrey-St. Francis 57-48 in a Class D2 state final on Saturday afternoon.
"We needed to make sure we could handle their press," Coach Luke Santo said. "At times, we didn't do very good at that."
The Irish led early, but St. Francis took a 30-24 lead into the halftime break.
St. Francis only led 41-39 heading into the fourth, but outscored Sacred Heart 16-9 in the final quarter to seal the title.
"Things kinda got away from us," Santo said. "Their pressure got to us and we turned the ball over. You can't turn the ball over against them because it will turn into layups."
Nebraska commit Allison Weidner led Humphrey-St. Francis with 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Erison Vonderschmidt paced the Irish with 17 points. Olivia Eickhoff added 10. The Irish conclude their season 26-3.
Complete interviews with Coach Santo and Vonderschmidt can be viewed below.