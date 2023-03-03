(Lincoln) -- The third consecutive state tournament showdown between Humphrey-St. Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart didn't disappoint.
After back-to-back years of meeting in the finals, the two storied programs met in the Class D2 semifinals. When the smoke cleared, Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) emerged victorious in a 33-29 overtime thriller Friday night.
"Survive and advance is perfect," Falls City Sacred Heart head girls basketball coach Luke Santo said after the win. "We just made a few more plays. That was tough. It's hard to play well when you get this far. There just wasn't a lot there, but we just stayed with it."
"I'm stoked to get another chance for a championship," senior Olivia Eickhoff said. "I'm excited."
The Flyers (20-7) didn't give Sacred Heart anything easy Friday night. The two squads were even at 17 after the first half. Humphrey-St. Francis outscored Sacred Heart in the third quarter to take a 27-23 lead into the final frame.
The Irish opened the fourth quarter with the first four points to tie the contest at 27. Humphrey-St. Francis regained the lead on a steal and layup with less than two minutes to go, but a Sacred Heart free throw tied the game at 29 with 1:20 left.
Humphrey-St. Francis decided to play for the final shot in regulation, but Sacred Heart's defense stood tall and forced overtime.
"We just stayed man," Santo said. "They decided for the last shot. We tried to switch a lot. We did a good job of getting that stop."
Jentry Lechtenberg's bucket in the first minute of overtime gave Sacred Heart a 31-29 lead. Humphrey St. Francis had a chance to tie the contest with a layup in the final seconds, but Jessica Wertenberger blocked the shot and drained two free throws to secure the victory.
"I just jumped and swatted it," Wertenberger said. "I was nervous they were going to call me for a foul. I'm filled with excitement because I know that layup could have gone in if I didn't swat it."
Wertenberger's game-clinching block/free throws capped her 16-point, 10-rebound outing.
"I feel like I attacked the glass well," Wertenberger said. "I was aggressive."
Eickhoff also cracked double figures with 10 points.
"I did a good job of getting us setup so we could make plays," Eickhoff said. "And I think I did a good job driving."
Lechtenberg stuffed the stat sheet with five points and eight rebounds.
With the win, Falls City Sacred Heart is in a state title game for a 13th time in program history. This year's trip to the championship contest is its second consecutive and seventh in the last nine years. The Irish are one win away from the program's eighth state title, second straight and fifth in the past nine seasons.
This year's trip to the grand finale comes after replacing four seniors from last year's state title team.
"Getting to Lincoln is so hard," Santo said. "To come back here, I'm happy. They're such good kids that work so hard. For them to get another crack at it is special."
The Irish get another familiar foe in Saturday's title game: Wynot. The Irish beat the Blue Devils in last year's quarterfinals and in the 2021 semifinals. The two squads are no strangers to meeting in championship bouts. They also clashed for all the marbles in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Sacred Heart won the first two, while Wynot won the latter.
"It's going to be tough," Santo said. "But we're going to enjoy this."
"It's going to take a lot of hard work," Eickhoff said. "But we just have to trust our training and play the way we can."
