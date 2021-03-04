(Lincoln) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart girls basketball team will play for the school's seventh state championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Irish (24-2) earned that honor with a 41-27 victory over Wynot in a Class D2 state semifinal. The loss avenges last year's semifinal loss to Wynot.
"It's huge," Coach Luke Santo said. "We have such a long history over Wynot. To get the win is good. I'm just really proud of how the girls played."
Wynot led at the half, but Sacred Heart took the lead in the third quarter and never looked back, holding Wynot to only four points in the fourth quarter.
"The first half was kinda ugly," Santo said. "We couldn't get anything going. I told the girls at halftime to just keep guarding. If we could get something going, we could get the lead. That's what happened."
Erisson Vonderschmidt led Sacred Heart with 17. Olivia Eickhoff added 12.
Sacred Heart will play Humphrey-St. Francis in the Class D2 state final on Saturday afternoon at 3:45. The Flyers are led by Nebraska commit Allison Weidner.
"You win this game and your reward is St. Francis and Allison Weidner," Santo joked. "It's going to be tough. We know who they are."
The complete interview with Coach Santo can be viewed below.