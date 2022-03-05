(Falls City) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart girls make their annual trip to Lincoln and the state tournament on Monday morning.
The top-seeded Irish (24-3) are hungry for their first state championship since 2018 as they appear in Lincoln for the 26th time and 11th straight season.
“This year kind of started last March,” Coach Luke Santo told KMA Sports. “We came up short in the state championship (last year) against Humphrey St. Francis, and we only graduated one senior. We returned something like 90% of our scoring, so I think from that kind of point forward through the summer the expectations have been really high.”
Coach Santo returned a pair of All-State players in Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz, who average 12.6 and 10.7 points per game, respectively. While those two have been key again this year, the Irish have had plenty of role players step up this season.
“Our role players have really developed this year,” Santo said. “We depend more heavily on those girls, and they’ve consistently been performing and knowing their roles. They give us consistent numbers night in and night out.”
Some of the standout role players have been Olivia Eickhoff, who Santo says has had a breakout year with 8.8 points per game and took on the top defensive role. Jessica Wertenberger has added 9.4 points per game, Lauren Malone runs a steady point, DeLanie Witt averages 5.4 and Emma Littrel has provided plenty of defense and rebounding.
With all of the talent lining up, the Irish are aiming for a deep run again this season in the Class D2 bracket. Their first opponent is No. 8 seed Wynot (15-10). It’s the ninth time the two teams have squared off in the state tournament since 2012.
“It’s the same Wynot,” Santo said. “They press like crazy. They press on makes, they press on misses. He still plays about 10 girls, and every time there’s a dead ball there’s substitutions with girls coming in and out. The people we talk to say maybe they aren’t scoring as easy as they used to, but when it gets to March they know what it takes. We knew they would be there, and it’s going to be an absolute fistfight Monday morning.”
Hailey Ryerson (@HaileyRyerson) will have coverage from Lincoln Northeast on Monday morning at 9:00 AM. Listen to the full interview with Coach Santo below.