(Lincoln) -- Sacred Heart girls basketball added another title to the program's storied history on Saturday.
The Irish (26-3) claimed their second consecutive state title and eighth in program history with a 33-32 win over Wynot in the Class D2 state championship.
"Our girls just made some tough plays time and time again," Sacred Heart head girls basketball coach Luke Santo said. "You need some breaks, but I'm just so proud."
"It's a big honor," senior Jessica Wertenberger said. "It means a lot to me."
Saturday's showdown was the ninth state tournament meeting between the two legendary programs. It was also the fourth time the two teams met with a title on the line.
The Irish held Wynot scoreless in the first quarter. They raced to a 14-3 lead midway through the first half and took a 17-14 lead into the break. Sacred Heart grew their lead to as many as eight in the third quarter and took a 29-21 lead into the final frame.
However, Wynot had a run in them, piecing together an 11-0 run to take a 32-29 lead with just over three minutes left.
"We challenged the girls," Santo said. "We knew they weren't going to go away. We had weird mismatches, and they beat us on some action."
The Irish responded to their only deficit of the game with a bucket from Jentry Lechtenberg with less than two minutes to go. After the two teams traded turnovers, Lechtenberg managed a steal and drew a foul to step up to the free-throw line. She drilled both to give Sacred Heart a 33-32 lead with just over a minute left.
After a Wynot turnover and a Sacred Heart offensive foul, Wynot got the ball back with 35 seconds left and a chance to win it. Sacred Heart's defense stood tall on the final possession, refusing to give Wynot a clean look. The Blue Devils' desperation triple at the horn fell short, handing Sacred Heart another title.
The defensive stand was eerily similar to the Irish's semifinal win 24 hours earlier, where they held off a Humphrey-St. Francis game-winning attempt and forced overtime.
"All year long, it's been our defense that carried us," Santo said. "We had some matchup problems, and they took advantage."
The Irish were uncharacteristically in a zone defense for the final sequence.
"I don't like playing zone," Santo said. "I feel helpless in it. It was a helpless feeling when they had the ball. We just guarded like crazy and did a good job pressuring them."
Sacred Heart's starting five dealt with plenty of adversity on Saturday night. Wertenberger and Lechtenberg each suffered early foul trouble, and fellow starter DeLanie Witt sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter.
Fortunately, junior Makinley Scholl -- who missed a large chunk of the season with an injury -- posted a season-best performance with 10 points and four rebounds.
"It felt so great," Scholl said. "I showed what I can do."
Wertenberger worked through her foul trouble for a team-high 11 points.
This year's title puts the 2022-23 Sacred Heart squad in the record books alongside the teams that won titles in 1999, 2000, 2015,2017, 2018 and 2022. Their eighth title puts them in a tie with Wynot for the fifth-most state titles behind only South Sioux City, Sandy Creek, Lincoln Southeast and Crofton.
"It's pretty special to get in company with names like that," Santo said. "We've been really fortunate over the years to have great players. We just try to develop them the best we can."
This year's title came after the Irish had to replace two All-State players from last year's state title team.
"Everybody had their doubts in us," Wertenberger said. "But we had faith in each other."
"The cupboard wasn't bare," Santo said. "We just had to put girls in the right places. We truly believed we were going to win every night."
Check out the full conference with Scholl, Wertenberger and Coach Santo below.