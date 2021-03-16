(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart placed three on the First Team All-Pioneer basketball teams while Sterling and Lourdes Central Catholic landed one each.
Rachel Magdanz and Erison Vonderschmidt landed on the girls first team for the Irish while Jack Fiegener was on the first team for the boys.
Sterling’s Macy Richardson and Blake Miller of Lourdes Central Catholic also nabbed first-team honors for the girls and boys, respectively.
Second team girls went to Lourdes Central Catholic’s Aspen Meyer and Gina McGowen and Johnson-Brock’s Jordan Koehler. Sacred Heart’s Jakob Jordan, Caleb Fossenbarger of Johnson-Brock and Sterling’s Sam Boldt were all tabbed to the second team boys.
For the third team girls, Dakota Ludemann of Sterling and Olivia Eickhoff of Sacred Heart took honors. Brogan Nachtigal of Sacred Heart was a third team choice for the boys.
Honorable mention choices for girls were Audrey Sandfort (Johnson-Brock), Brianna Fulton (Lourdes Central Catholic), Sofia Fulton (Lourdes Central Catholic), Kaitlyn Wusk (Sterling) and Danielle Bippes (Sacred Heart). Honorable mention boys picks: Max Baumert (Lourdes Central Catholic), Beau Lee (Lourdes Central Catholic), Nic Parriott (Johnson-Brock), Andrew Richardson (Sterling) and Jake Froeschl (Sacred Heart).
View the complete list of honorees from the Pioneer Conference below.