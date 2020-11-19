(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart had six while Johnson-Brock placed four on the Class D2 District 1 All-District First Team.
The Irish placed seniors Jack Fiegener, Kyle Bauman and Del Casteel, juniors Jakob Jordan and Brogan Nachtigal and sophomores Evan Keithley on the first team.
For Johnson-Brock, senior Logan Cash was honored on the first-team offense and defense while sophomores Jalen Behrends and Nic Parriott were also first team choices.
View the complete list of honorees in the file embedded below.