Jalen Behrends, Johnson-Brock.jpg
Jalen Behrends, Johnson-Brock

(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart had six while Johnson-Brock placed four on the Class D2 District 1 All-District First Team.

The Irish placed seniors Jack Fiegener, Kyle Bauman and Del Casteel, juniors Jakob Jordan and Brogan Nachtigal and sophomores Evan Keithley on the first team.

For Johnson-Brock, senior Logan Cash was honored on the first-team offense and defense while sophomores Jalen Behrends and Nic Parriott were also first team choices.

View the complete list of honorees in the file embedded below.

