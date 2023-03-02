(Lincoln) -- Falls City Sacred Heart girls basketball's quest for a second consecutive state title started on the right foot Thursday morning.
The Irish (23-3) -- making their 27th state tournament trip and 12th consecutive -- opened this venture to Lincoln with a win for an 11th straight year, doing so with a 64-30 win over Leyton in a Class D2 state quarterfinal. A rout didn't always look promising, especially when the Irish found themselves in an early 7-6 deficit.
"I thought we got off to a slow start," Falls City Sacred Heart head girls basketball coach Luke Santo said. "At halftime, we said we had to come out with a lot of energy. We talked about pushing the ball. We did that."
Sacred Heart eventually worked through their early woes and scored the final eight of the quarter to take a 14-7 lead into the second. They outscored Leyton (16-6) 14-9 in the second frame to take a 28-16 lead into the break and opened the second half with an 8-3 stretch to grow the advantage to 36-19. Leyton never got any closer.
The Irish finished with three in double figures, led by 13 points from Jessica Wertenberger. Wertenberger did more than just score. She also accounted for seven rebounds and six steals.
"Everybody worked together," she said. "I feel like I did everything. I looked to drive, was aggressive and dished out to my open teammates."
"That's what Jessica does," Santo said of her stat-stuffing performance. "We can move her all over. We moved her to the high post because we thought it would be open. She was aggressive."
Olivia Eickhoff added 10 points.
"I was aggressive and looked to drive every time," she said.
Jentry Lecthenberg cracked double figures with 12 points, and DeLanie Witt added nine.
"We can do that," Santo said about his team's balance. "We thought (Witt) could have a big game. We had balanced scoring across the board."
Zaili Benish led Leyton's attack with 19 points.
With the win, Sacred Heart is now two wins away from the program's eighth state title in program history. They can move another step closer Friday night if they get past a familiar foe: Humphrey-St. Francis.
Friday's semifinal marks a rematch of the last two state title games. Sacred Heart won in 2022, and HSF won in 2021. The two storied programs also had state tournament clashes in 2001 and 2018.
"They're used to being here," Santo said. "We're just thankful and excited to move onto the semis."
Click below to hear the full interviews Eickhoff, Wertenberger and Coach Santo.