(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart is 2-0 on the season. Their biggest challenge to dates come on their quest to 3-0.
The Irish's first two victories came over Lourdes Central Catholic and Nebraska Lutheran by margins of 26 and 62 respectively.
Their secret, according to Coach Doug Goltz, has been a diverse offense.
"We've been pretty balanced," he said. "I think we've thrown the ball OK. We want to run the ball first, but we've got some good skill people. The thing I like the most is how our lines have played. They are the difference in winning against quality teams. If that line can keep getting better, and our younger guys in new starting positions can figure things out, I think we'll be pretty tough by the end of the season."
While the Irish have some new faces in new places, they don't have that problem at the quarterback position, where junior Jakob Jordan is back in the position.
"He knows the offense really well," Goltz said. "He's a good runner, passer, just an all-around good athlete."
Senior Del Casteel has received most of the workload at running back while Jackson Fiegner and Jake Froeschl have been their top receivers despite their contrasting styles and builds.
"Jack's a big, 200-pound tight end type kid," Goltz said. "Jake's a smaller, quick kid that is more on the outside. They've done well for us."
Despite the 2-0 start, Coach Goltz still has some questions about his team and where they need to improve.
"At this point in the season, you're trying to improve all over the place," he said. "You just want to see that in games and I think this will be a game that tells us where we are."
He's hoping some of those questions will be answered Friday when they face BDS.
The Eagles are also 2-0 on the season. Their two victories were over Diller-Odell and Johnson-Brock by respective scores of 56-8 and 70-22.
"They run kind of a unique offense," Goltz said. "They have a lot of times where they have a guard eligible for pass receptions. They're basically trying to get you out of position with formations and a lot of motion they run. They just have a solid program, good athletes and a lot of size on the line. It will be a challenge for us."
Offensively, Goltz feels the keys will come in their game management.
"We've got to take care of the ball," he said. "Move the ball against their big defensive line. We don't want to become one-dimensional and have to throw it the whole time. We have to be able to run the ball some if we're going to set up some of the things we'd like to do with the pass."
Kenny Larabee will be in Falls City Friday night providing updates as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. KMA Sports' coverage of Week 3 begins Friday evening at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Goltz can be heard below.