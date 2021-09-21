(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart has bounced back from their opening week loss to run off three consecutive victories.
The Irish (3-1 overall, 1-0 D2-1) – ranked No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald’s most recent Class D-2 state rankings – have been dominant in each of those last three victories. It opened with a 53-0 rout of Nebraska Lutheran before 52-8 and 66-12 wins over BDS and Mead.
“I thought we came out really sharp (against Mead),” Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz told KMA Sports. “Offensively, we were able to do a lot of things with the passing game, and then we got a lot of different kids involved.”
Sacred Heart’s lone loss of the season came in a 59-42 showdown with rival Lourdes Central Catholic to open the season. While an Irish loss is rare, Coach Goltz says his team learned plenty about themselves in the defeat.
“Our defense wasn’t very good that night,” Goltz said. “I think that’s gotten better. We played really well defensively these last two games, and I think that’s the thing we took away from our loss to Lourdes. Offensively, we had some guys that weren’t starters last year, and they are kind of learning their roles. We’re just getting better overall as a football team.”
One guy that was a starter last year – and the year before – is senior quarterback Jakob Jordan. The Irish signal-caller has helped ease some of the new faces along while providing a steady leader behind center.
Other returning standouts include No. 1 receiver and senior Jake Froeschl and standout junior running back Evan Keithley. The new pieces have really been coming along, too, with Goltz mentioning left guard and senior Zachary Keithley.
“That’s where we’ve really got to see some guys step up,” Goltz said. “The improvement of guys that weren’t starters last year. If they improve enough, we can be as good as last year’s team. We just have to get some more games under their belt.”
Another game comes this Friday when Coach Goltz’s team will take on No. 8 ranked Johnson-Brock (3-1, 0-0) in a Class D-2 District 1 showdown. The Eagles rolled to a 54-28 win over Doniphan West this past Friday evening and also suffered their only loss at the hands of Lourdes Central Catholic.
“I think they’re a confident team,” Goltz said. “Last year, they were kind of beat up and didn’t have some of their pieces. This year, they’re a lot healthier and are similar to us in how they like to spread the field. They like to rely on their quarterback to make some plays with his legs and his arm, so we’ll have a real challenge to defend their offense.”
Senior Caleb Fossenbarger is another multi-year starting quarterback in this game. The Eagles standout has thrown for 366 yards and rushed for another 324 while accounting for 14 total touchdowns this season. Sophomore Sloan Pelican has rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns, and there are six players with at least three receptions to lead a balanced receiving corps.
“Containing their quarterback (will be important),” Goltz said. “Fossenbarger is a very good runner and passer and a good defender, too. Some of their other skill guys have gotten better, too, so we’ll need to defend the whole field. They really spread it out.
“Hopefully, we can move the ball against their defense. They’re not quite as big us as on the line, so hopefully the line can be our advantage.”
Adam Kiesel will have reports throughout the evening of Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to KMA’s Week 5 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight.
Check out the full interview with Coach Goltz linked below.