(Falls City) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart Fighting Irish are the top seed in Class D-2 and are on a quest for their ninth state title in school history. Their next challenge will be getting past a high-powered Osceola offense.
The Irish kept their state title hopes alive last week with a 54-28 victory over Creighton.
"I thought we did a good job offensively," Coach Doug Goltz said. "I thought our defense played well enough. Overall, I thought we played well. At this time of the year, you just want to play well and advance."
The Irish are quite accustomed to advancing in the postseason. The Irish have made the playoffs every dating back to 1987 and have won at least one playoff game in every postseason appearance since 2009.
While the expectation is always there for Coach Goltz's squad, who knew they had voids to fill from last year's team, and their success was not guaranteed.
"That's always the goal, we feel like if we can get to the playoffs, we will be playing our best football," Goltz said. "Some kids have stepped up and gradually gotten better each week."
Sacred Heart has outscored their postseason opponents by a combined score of 114-42 and has won six straight games by an average of 42.6 points per game. Coach Goltz attributes his team's recent run of dominance to their lone blemish of the season -- a 54-30 loss to BDS on September 11th.
"I felt that game really gave us a measuring stick of where we are," he said. "Being able to go toe-to-toe with them into the second half really gave us some confidence that we can compete with really good teams."
Osceola is up next for the Irish. The Bulldogs reached the state quarterfinals with a 50-46 victory over Humphrey-St. Francis. Osceola is averaging 70.1 points per game and even cracked 100 points once this year. They love to run the pigskin, churning for 3,751 yards and an eye-popping 78 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have four rushers who have posted at least 450 yards, paced by 1,663 yards and 30 touchdowns from Bryce Reed. Isaiah Zelasney has complemented Reed in the backfield with 740 yards and 25 touchdowns.
"No one has been able to stop them yet," Goltz said. "It's going to be a real chore to try to slow them down. We will just use this week to prepare and try to come up with some schemes to keep us in the game."
Goltz admits he would like to avoid getting a shootout with Osceola, but that might not be plausible.
"I hope our defense can slow them down better than the teams they've played so far," he said. "It's definitely going to be a chess match. We are just really going to have to have our kids battle and go toe-to-toe against one of the best teams in our class."
When the Irish have the ball, Goltz hopes his team can utilize their strong running game and keep Osceola off the field.
"We've got to be able to run the ball some," he said. "I feel like we have some athletes we can get out in space, but a lot of that is determined by if we can run the ball."
Kenny Larabee will have reports from Falls City Friday evening on the KMA Scoreboard Show, which can be heard around 9:30 until 11 on KMA.
The complete interview with Coach Goltz can be heard below.