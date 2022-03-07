(Lincoln) -- Falls City Sacred Heart and Sterling girls basketball both moved on to the Class D2 state semifinals with wins on Monday.
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Wynot 29
The top-seeded Irish (25-3) gradually pulled away behind strong offensive performances from Rachel Magdanz (17 points) and Erison Vonderschmidt (15 points).
Olivia Eikhoff and Jessica Wertenberger had five points apiece for Sacred Heart, which held Wynot to 10 points or less in each quarter. This is the 10th consecutive state semifinal appearance for the Irish.
View complete interviews with Coach Luke Santo and Vonderschmidt below. Video courtesy of KMA Sports stringer Hailey Ryerson.
Sterling 50 Anselmo-Merna 33
Sterling (20-6) picked up their first state tournament win since 2019 behind a brilliant performance from junior Macy Richardson. Richardson poured in 29 points to lead the Jets in the victory.
Dakotah Ludeman added eight points, Ellie Lafferty tallied six and the Jets defense held Anselmo-Merna star Jaide Chandler to just two points.
View complete video interviews with Coach Josh Pfeiffer and Richardson below. Video courtesy of KMA Sports stringer Hailey Ryerson.
The Sacred Heart/Sterling D2 semifinal is slated for the Devaney Center on Wednesday night at 6:00.