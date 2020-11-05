(Lincoln) -- Falls City Sacred Heart bounced back from a first-set loss to take a four-set win over Humphrey St. Francis in a Class D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday.
Erison Vonderschmidt had a huge match with 29 kills and 21 digs to lead the Irish (26-6), who will play top-ranked Diller-Odell on Friday morning at 9:00 AM.
“She’s a fighter and a leader,” Coach Emma Ebel told KMA Sports. “A quiet leader, but she leads with her ability. I can count on her to produce when we need it most, and that’s all you can ask as a coach.”
Following the first-set loss, Vonderschmidt took over the match while also adding three solo blocks in the victory.
“I think after all the hard losses we’ve had this season, we’ve learned to come back,” Vonderschmidt said. “We worked as a team, built each other up and that’s what helped us.”
Rachel Magdanz passed out 41 assists, scooped up nine digs and finished with three blocks while Danielle Bippes pitched in 26 digs and three blocks. Lauren Malone added 19 digs of her own.
“We got back to the dogfight mentality,” Ebel added. “It doesn’t matter if we’re up or down, we have to play every ball like that.”
The Irish will play in a D2 semifinal against a familiar foe in Diller-Odell — a team they’ve already played four times this year. Sacred Heart lost three of those matches, but they were able to hand Diller-Odell their lone loss of the season in the Pioneer Conference championship.
“Just play our game,” Ebel said. “We’ve beaten them before this season, and that builds a lot of confidence. They’re a great team, but they’re beatable if we show up to play and really bring that mental aspect of the game with the physical.”
View complete video interviews from Hailey Ryerson with Ebel and Vonderschmidt below.