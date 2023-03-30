(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart senior Sam Dunn is quite familiar with the Peru State baseball program.
He will follow the Dunn family's tradition of playing baseball for the Bobcats next year.
"It's excited," he said. "My brother and dad also played for Peru State. It's exciting to follow in their footsteps. I'm excited about my opportunity to do that. (Baseball) has meant a lot to me. I've played baseball since I was a kid. It's been there. I can always play baseball to get my mind off things."
Dunn's knowledge of the program made it an easy choice for him.
"I felt like that was what I was meant to do," Dunn said. "I went on a college visit there earlier. They have everything I want and it's close to home. It looked I could fit in there well."
The baseball program also satisfied Dunn.
"All of the guys seemed cool," he said. "They welcomed me well. It felt like a determined group of guys."
Dunn considered other schools, but never wavered from his desire to play for the Bobcats.
"Peru was the first one I looked at," he said. "It shocked me how well I thought I fit in there."
Dunn has put together a college-worthy career despite the fact Sacred Heart doesn't have a high school team. Dunn plays for Falls City's American Legion Team, the Falls City Storm. He expects to play in the middle infield collegiately.
"I'm just excited to have the opportunity to play there," he said. "I feel I can fit in well. If I work hard, I feel like I can be one of the top guys. My arm strength is what I should work on the most. And my speed could use a little improvement."
Click below to hear the full interview with Dunn.