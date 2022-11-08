KMAland Volleyball Monday

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland Nebraska volleyball players were named to the Pioneer All-Conference First Team on Tuesday. 

Those honors went to Aspen Meyer (Lourdes Central Catholic), Olivia Eickhoff (Falls City Sacred Heart) and Macy Richardson (Sterling). 

Taryn Ottemann (Johnson-Brock), Makinley Scholl (Sacred Heart), Lauren Hams (Sterling) and Sofia Fulton (Lourdes) were second-team nods. 

Delanie Witt (Sacred Heart), Macy Keller (Sacred Heart), Jenna Box (Lourdes Central Catholic) and Chloe Vice (Johnson-Brock) were third-team nods. 

Honorable mention designations went to Olivia Nichols (Johnson-Brock), Jessica Wertenberger (Sacred Heart), Ellie Lafferty (Sterling) and Kassidy Olson (Lourdes).

View the full teams below. 

IMG-9818.JPG

PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS 

Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball

Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball

Missouri River Conference Volleyball

Corner Conference Volleyball

275 Conference Volleyball & Football

Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball

Class 8-Player District 10 Football

Class 2A District 8 Football

Midland Empire Conference Softball

Class 8-Player District 8 Football

Class 4A District 1 Football

Western Iowa Conference Volleyball

Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball

Midland Empire Conference Volleyball

Class A District 7 Football

Bluegrass Conference Volleyball

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.