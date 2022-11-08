(KMAland) -- Three KMAland Nebraska volleyball players were named to the Pioneer All-Conference First Team on Tuesday.
Those honors went to Aspen Meyer (Lourdes Central Catholic), Olivia Eickhoff (Falls City Sacred Heart) and Macy Richardson (Sterling).
Taryn Ottemann (Johnson-Brock), Makinley Scholl (Sacred Heart), Lauren Hams (Sterling) and Sofia Fulton (Lourdes) were second-team nods.
Delanie Witt (Sacred Heart), Macy Keller (Sacred Heart), Jenna Box (Lourdes Central Catholic) and Chloe Vice (Johnson-Brock) were third-team nods.
Honorable mention designations went to Olivia Nichols (Johnson-Brock), Jessica Wertenberger (Sacred Heart), Ellie Lafferty (Sterling) and Kassidy Olson (Lourdes).
View the full teams below.
