(Peru) -- Falls City Sacred Heart coaching legend Doug Goltz is among the inductees into Peru State’s 2022 Hall of Fame class.
Goltz – a 1986 graduate of Peru State – has led the Sacred Heart football, boys basketball and girls and boys track programs to 30 total state championships in his coaching career.
Former Peru State volleyball and softball coach Maxine Mehus, former basketball player Fredd Ward, wrestler Mark Yori and football/track athlete Jeff George were also inducted.
Peru State’s 1938, 1940, 1942, 1945, 1946, 1949, 1950, 1961, 1962, 1963 and 1966 men’s basketball teams are also in this year’s class.
View the full release from Peru State below.