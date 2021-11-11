(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball finished their outstanding season on Saturday with a Class D2 state championship. One of the stars of that championship is honored today with a second straight KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year award.
Irish senior Erison Vonderschmidt’s performance in Sacred Heart’s five-set championship win over Humphrey St. Francis is one that will be remembered for a very long time in the community. Vonderschmidt finished with 27 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks to push her school to its first volleyball championship since 2006.
“It’s amazing,” Vonderschmidt said. “I think after all of your hard work in a season and it getting to pay off is amazing. Reaching your goals you had all year. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Vonderschmidt’s championship performance was hardly out of character for her. She averaged 4.7 kills per set while hitting a .374 efficiency for the season. Vonderschmidt also topped the team with 52 blocks and posted 4.0 digs per set.
“Obviously, Erison is a phenomenal player,” Coach Emma Ebel told KMA Sports. “She deserves all the recognition. (She) had 27 kills (in the championship), and they were always right at the key times. Having a player like Erison is what every coach dreams of.”
Following a third place finish a year ago, Vonderschmidt says the entire team entered the season with the mentality that they were chasing a championship.
“Since the summer, we worked really hard,” Vonderschmidt said. “We went to all these camps, and it was an amazing summer of volleyball. We got the season started, and we knew what we wanted our goals to be. It really pushed everyone on the team. Not just the starters, but the bench. I know everyone really wanted it, and it really helped all of us to build that family atmosphere.”
The well-decorated Vonderschmidt claimed last year’s KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year award, too. While her progress physically was evident, she says a lot of her success this season came from continued gains from the mental side of the game.
“I think my confidence level (has improved),” she said. “I think the confidence of going after the ball, getting the kill and knowing what I can do really helped. I knew what I wanted to end with, and I think that really helped me.”
This is the third year KMA Sports has handed out a KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year award. Listen to the full interview with Vonderschmidt linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYER OF THE WINNER WINNERS
2020: Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart
2019: Jessie Moss, Syracuse