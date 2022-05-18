(Anita) -- For the first time in school history, the Saint Albert girls golf team is headed to the state tournament.
The Saintes shot 383 as a team at the Class 1A regional final meet in Anita Wednesday, earning second place and their maiden state tournament berth.
“It’s an incredible feeling… I have a lot of emotions right now,” Saint Albert head coach Mike Klusman said. “It’s just a really special moment.”
Before the joy, however, there was a period of immense nerves for the Saintes as they awaited the final results.
Once all the scores were tallied, only seven strokes separated the top three squads. Akron-Westfield won the meet with 378, Saint Albert finished second with 383 and Sidney narrowly missed the cut, shooting 385.
“We had nerves,” Klusman said. You’re sitting there making sure everything is right because you don’t want to celebrate too early, and then when it becomes final you’re like ‘oh my goodness, we just did it.’ So it’s incredible… it’s a great feeling, a great experience”
Ava Hughes paced the Saintes and obtained overall runner-up honors with an 88 (+16).
“I was not expecting [to shoot] that at all,” Hughes said. “My game plan was bogey golf and I was just trying to keep big numbers off my card. My driver was great today, I tried to limit my three-putts and I just tried to keep low numbers and it all worked out.”
Hughes’ score Wednesday matched her season-low.
“[Hughes] is awesome because she works so hard to perfect her game,” Klusman said. “She just goes at it with a nice, easy, laissez-faire attitude. She just plays every hole shot-by-shot like we try to teach them… I’m so happy for her.”
Lily Krohn contributed to Saint Albert’s historic day with a 97, while Lainey Sheffield turned in a 98 and Alexis Narmi shot 100 to round out the scoring for the Saints.
Sidney’s Avery Dowling topped the individual leaderboard, dusting the rest of the field with a 79 (+7), which included a 35 (-1) on the inward nine. Dowling, who won last week’s first round regional meet, carded a total of four birdies Wednesday.
“My driver started working [on the back nine], and I chipped in for birdie on hole two, which kind of got me rolling,” Dowling said.
Dowling will now return to the state tournament for the second straight season.
“It feels great, honestly,” Dowling said. “I definitely want to play better [at state] than I did last year.”
Addison Brink of Riverside also advanced individually with an 89, good enough for third place.
“Some of my irons were a little iffy,” Brink said. “I had a couple iffy holes, but I also had some really good holes at the same time.”
Saint Albert, along with Dowling and Brink, will move on to compete in Marshalltown for the Class 1A state championship May 26-27.
Despite the monumental day for Saint Albert, the Saintes don’t plan to rest on their laurels.
“If you get [to state], you have a chance [to win],” Klusman said. “You never know what happens with nerves and stuff like that, so we’ll just enjoy this moment today and then get to work. We have our work cut out for us, but we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play for a state title.”
View the video interviews with Klusman, Dowling and Hughes below.