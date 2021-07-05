(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, Tri-Center and Underwood are ranked in the final Class 1A and 2A Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.
Check out their rankings in bold below.
CLASS 1A
1. Newman Catholic
2. North Linn
3. Remsen St. Mary’s
4. St. Albert
5. Kingsley-Pierson
6. Don Bosco
7. New London
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
9. CAM
10. Tri-Center
CLASS 2A
1. Roland-Story
2. Van Meter
3. Panorama
4. Mid-Prairie
5. Des Moines Christian
6. Underwood
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central
8. Jesup
9. Dike-New Hartford
10. Beckman Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Marion
2. Grinnell
3. Gilbert
4. Solon
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier
6. Wahlert Catholic
7. Davenport Assumption
8. Webster City
9. Fort Madison
10. Boone
CLASS 4A
1. Pleasant Valley
2. Ankeny
3. Johnston
4. Dowling Catholic
5. Sioux City East
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie
7. Dubuque Hempstead
8. Norwalk
9. Ottumwa
10. Iowa City High