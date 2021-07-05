IHSBCA
(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, Tri-Center and Underwood are ranked in the final Class 1A and 2A Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.

Check out their rankings in bold below.

CLASS 1A 

1. Newman Catholic

2. North Linn

3. Remsen St. Mary’s

4. St. Albert 

5. Kingsley-Pierson

6. Don Bosco

7. New London

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard

9. CAM

10. Tri-Center

CLASS 2A 

1. Roland-Story

2. Van Meter

3. Panorama

4. Mid-Prairie

5. Des Moines Christian 

6. Underwood

7. Estherville-Lincoln Central

8. Jesup

9. Dike-New Hartford

10. Beckman Catholic

CLASS 3A 

1. Marion

2. Grinnell

3. Gilbert

4. Solon

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier

6. Wahlert Catholic

7. Davenport Assumption

8. Webster City

9. Fort Madison

10. Boone

CLASS 4A 

1. Pleasant Valley

2. Ankeny

3. Johnston

4. Dowling Catholic 

5. Sioux City East 

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie

7. Dubuque Hempstead

8. Norwalk

9. Ottumwa

10. Iowa City High

