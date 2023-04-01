KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

East Atchison 10 North Nodaway 7

Gilman City 7 East Atchison 1

Gilman City 8 North Nodaway 2

Maryville 6 Maysville 2

Maryville 16 Plattsburg 0 

Platte County 11 Savannah 4

Malcolm 20 Louisville-Weeping Water 3

Grand Island 2 Platte Valley 0 

Platte Valley 6 Elkhorn North 2 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

THOMAS JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT

Thomas Jefferson 3 South Sioux City 0

Tri-Center 4 Sioux City West 3

North Scott 3 Bishop Heelan 2 OT/PKs

St. Albert 7 Western Christian 1

Southeast Polk 9 Sioux City North 0

Underwood 2 Spencer 0

Urbandale 2 Glenwood 1

Sioux City West 2 St. Albert 1

North Scott 2 Thomas Jefferson 0

Spencer 5 Treynor 0

Dallas Center Grimes 7 Sioux City North 0

Southeast Polk 1 Lewis Central 0

Urbandale 1 Underwood 0 – 2 OT/PKs

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Glenwood 1

ANKENY TOURNAMENT

Ankeny Centennial 7 Abraham Lincoln 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 6 Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Waukee Northwest at Sioux City North

The Platte 3 Lincoln Lutheran 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah Tournament – 1. St. Albert 14, 2. Shenandoah 12, 3. Denison-Schleswig 10, 4. Glenwood 4

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

WDM Valley 11 Abraham Lincoln 0 

