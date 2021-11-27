(KMAland) -- We’ve got nine more state matchups in the state of Missouri to pick on this Saturday Football Saturday. Yesterday, Trev had a perfect day with a 4-0 record while Derek and Ryan were both 2-2.
Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 194-99 (.662)
Ryan: 192-100 (.658)
Trev: 170-95 (.642)
And here are today’s picks:
Missouri Class 1 State Semifinal: Hayti (12-0) at Marceline (11-1)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 378 miles.
Derek’s Pick: Hayti
Trev’s Pick: Hayti
Ryan’s Pick: Marceline
Missouri Class 1 State Semifinal: Thayer (10-3) at East Buchanan (12-1)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 340 miles.
Trev’s Pick: East Buchnanan
Ryan’s Pick: East Buchanan
Derek’s Pick: Thayer
Missouri Class 2 State Semifinal: Lafayette County (12-1) at Lutheran St. Charles (10-2)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 179 miles.
Ryan’s Pick: Lafayette County
Derek’s Pick: Lafayette County
Trev’s Pick: Lafayette County
Missouri Class 2 State Semifinal: Richmond (11-1) at Lamar (12-0)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 158 miles.
Derek’s Pick: Lamar
Trev’s Pick: Lamar
Ryan’s Pick: Lamar
Missouri Class 3 State Semifinal: Mexico (10-2) at St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (10-1)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 127 miles.
Trev’s Pick: Mexico
Ryan’s Pick: Mexico
Derek’s Pick: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Missouri Class 3 State Semifinal: Cardinal Ritter (7-6) at St. Pius X (11-1)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 252 miles.
Ryan’s Pick: St. Pius X
Derek’s Pick: Cardinal Ritter
Trev’s Pick: Cardinal Ritter
Missouri Class 4 State Semifinal: Hannibal (12-0) at North County (12-1)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 161 miles.
Derek’s Pick: North County
Trev’s Pick: Hannibal
Ryan’s Pick: Hannibal
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinal: Jackson (12-0) at Webb City (9-3)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 314 miles.
Trev’s Pick: Webb City
Ryan’s Pick: Webb City
Derek’s Pick: Jackson
Missouri Class 6 State Championship: Christian Brothers College (12-1) vs. Liberty North (11-1) at Columbia
This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past.
Ryan’s Pick: Christian Brothers College
Derek’s Pick: Christian Brothers College
Trev’s Pick: Christian Brothers College