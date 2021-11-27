KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- We’ve got nine more state matchups in the state of Missouri to pick on this Saturday Football Saturday. Yesterday, Trev had a perfect day with a 4-0 record while Derek and Ryan were both 2-2.

Here are the latest standings:

Derek: 194-99 (.662)

Ryan: 192-100 (.658)

Trev: 170-95 (.642)

And here are today’s picks:

Missouri Class 1 State Semifinal: Hayti (12-0) at Marceline (11-1)

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 378 miles.

Derek’s Pick: Hayti

Trev’s Pick: Hayti

Ryan’s Pick: Marceline

Missouri Class 1 State Semifinal: Thayer (10-3) at East Buchanan (12-1) 

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 340 miles.

Trev’s Pick: East Buchnanan

Ryan’s Pick: East Buchanan

Derek’s Pick: Thayer

Missouri Class 2 State Semifinal: Lafayette County (12-1) at Lutheran St. Charles (10-2) 

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 179 miles.

Ryan’s Pick: Lafayette County 

Derek’s Pick: Lafayette County

Trev’s Pick: Lafayette County

Missouri Class 2 State Semifinal: Richmond (11-1) at Lamar (12-0)

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 158 miles.

Derek’s Pick: Lamar

Trev’s Pick: Lamar

Ryan’s Pick: Lamar

Missouri Class 3 State Semifinal: Mexico (10-2) at St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (10-1) 

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 127 miles.

Trev’s Pick: Mexico

Ryan’s Pick: Mexico

Derek’s Pick: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Missouri Class 3 State Semifinal: Cardinal Ritter (7-6) at St. Pius X (11-1)

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 252 miles.

Ryan’s Pick: St. Pius X

Derek’s Pick: Cardinal Ritter

Trev’s Pick: Cardinal Ritter

Missouri Class 4 State Semifinal: Hannibal (12-0) at North County (12-1)

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 161 miles.

Derek’s Pick: North County

Trev’s Pick: Hannibal

Ryan’s Pick: Hannibal

Missouri Class 5 State Semifinal: Jackson (12-0) at Webb City (9-3)

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. Distance traveled: 314 miles.

Trev’s Pick: Webb City

Ryan’s Pick: Webb City

Derek’s Pick: Jackson

Missouri Class 6 State Championship: Christian Brothers College (12-1) vs. Liberty North (11-1) at Columbia

This appears to be the first matchup between these two programs in the recent past. 

Ryan’s Pick: Christian Brothers College

Derek’s Pick: Christian Brothers College

Trev’s Pick: Christian Brothers College

