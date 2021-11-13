(KMAland) -- When you think of football on Saturday, you probably think of college football. That’s fair, but think of something else today. There are four high school football games in Cedar Falls at the UNI-Dome, and we are picking them all.
Yesterday, Trevor had the best day of them all with a 17-3 record. Derek and Ryan were both 16-5. Check out the latest standings:
Ryan: 158-86 (.648)
Derek: 158-87 (.645)
Trev: 138-83 (.624)
Check out the Saturday picks with a big thanks to BCMoore for the rankings, the lines and the series history.
Iowa 2A Semifinal: Southeast Valley (10-1) vs. Waukon (10-1) — BCMoore line: Southeast Valley by 9.33
This appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Derek’s Pick: Waukon +9.33
Trev’s Pick: Waukon +9.33
Ryan’s Pick: Southeast Valley -9.33
Iowa 2A Semifinal: Williamsburg (8-3) vs. West Lyon (9-2) — BCMoore line: West Lyon by 4.26
This appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Trev’s Pick: West Lyon -4.26
Ryan’s Pick: West Lyon -4.26
Derek’s Pick: West Lyon -4.26
Iowa 3A Semifinal: Solon (11-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-0) — BCMoore line: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley by 22.78
This is just the second known matchup between the two programs. Solon won the Class 2A state championship in 2009 with a 38-7 clinching win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Ryan’s Pick: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley -22.78
Derek’s Pick: Solon +22.78
Trev’s Pick: Solon +22.78
Iowa 3A Semifinal: Harlan (11-0) vs. Humboldt (11-0) — BCMoore line: Harlan by 10.68
This appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan -10.68. I’ve said it many times, and I might say it again. I’m not picking against Harlan on any spread. Especially this one. Harlan 35 Humboldt 7.
Trev’s Pick: No pick. Hear the Harlan/Humboldt game tonight on KMA-FM 99.1.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan -10.68. I have to give some kudos to Coach Derrick Elman for the turnaround he's led at Humboldt over the last four years. The Wildcats have gone from 2-7 to an undefeated Dome team in just two years. However, they happen to run into the juggernaut that Harlan has built. The Cyclones haven't given up a point since October 8th and are putting up over 50 points per game in their last four. I look for the Cyclones to cruise into the finals.