(KMAland) -- It's a Saturday Football Saturday, and we've got a slew of Missouri state playoff matchups to pick.
Yesterday, things stayed status quo with Derek and Ryan going 15-3 and Trevor finishing 14-3. Here are the latest standings:
Ryan: 179-91
Derek: 177-94
Trev: 153-90
Here are the picks for today:
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinal: Penney (9-3) at East Buchanan (11-1)
There is an extensive history between these two schools, including a 22-12 East Buchanan win back in September. Penney does hold the advantage in the last 11 meetings, though, winning six of those. The only time they’ve played in the postseason in the recent past was 2013, and it was Penney taking a 40-34 win.
Derek’s Pick: East Buchanan
Trev’s Pick: East Buchanan
Ryan’s Pick: East Buchanan
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinal: Fayette (11-1) at Marceline (10-1)
This is the 16th matchup between the two programs since 2010. Marceline has won 14 of the 15 matchups, including a 37-0 win on September 17th. They’ve also played three times during the postseason, and they were all Marceline wins by 55-20 (2020), 55-6 (2016) and 60-0 (2015) scores.
Trev’s Pick: Marceline
Ryan’s Pick: Marceline
Derek’s Pick: Marceline
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinal: Windsor (12-0) at Thayer (9-3)
This is the second straight year Windsor and Thayer have played in the postseason. Windsor won a tight, 14-12, battle last season.
Ryan’s Pick: Windsor
Derek’s Pick: Windsor
Trev’s Pick: Windsor
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinal: Monroe City (11-1) at Hayti (11-0)
There does not appear to be any history between these two programs in the recent history.
Derek’s Pick: Hayti
Trev’s Pick: Hayti
Ryan’s Pick: Monroe City
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal: Richmond (10-1) at Maryville (7-4)
An old Class 3 state playoff meeting, but now it’s in Class 2. Maryville has won four of the six postseason matchups between the two, which dates back to 2004. They won in 2020, 2016, 2015 and 2004. Richmond ended the Hounds’ season in 2010 and 2011.
Trev’s Pick: Maryville. Haha. I'm not picking against Maryville in a playoff game in the Hound Pound. I might be dumb, but I'm not that dumb. Hound Pound Magic is real.
Ryan’s Pick: Maryville. The Hounds have already seen the toughest teams they will see this year. Their tough schedule seems to be paying dividends this late in the postseason. I'll take them to keep rolling.
Derek’s Pick: Richmond. The Spartans are some kind of outstanding this year, and that’s exactly what you need to be in order to win at Maryville. The Hounds have played a very difficult slate, and they should be right in this thing.
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal: Bowling Green (11-0) at Lafayette County (11-1)
There does not appear to be any history between these two programs in the recent history.
Ryan’s Pick: Bowling Green
Derek’s Pick: Lafayette County
Trev’s Pick: Lafayette County
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal: Ava (11-0) at Lamar (11-0)
This is the fourth time in the last five years that these two programs have played a November postseason game. Lamar won two of those games in 2017 and 2018 while Ava was the winner in 2019. They’ve all been pretty close games, too.
Derek’s Pick: Lamar
Trev’s Pick: Lamar
Ryan’s Pick: Lamar
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinal: Mexico (9-2) at Seneca (8-4)
There does not appear to be any history between these two programs in the recent history.
Trev’s Pick: Mexico
Ryan’s Pick: Mexico
Derek’s Pick: Mexico
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinal: Owensville (9-2) at Cardinal Ritter (6-6)
Cardinal Ritter won the two postseason meetings between these two teams, taking victories in 2020 and 2012.
Ryan’s Pick: Cardinal Ritter
Derek’s Pick: Cardinal Ritter
Trev’s Pick: Cardinal Ritter
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinal: MICDS (11-0) at St. Dominic (8-4)
Plenty of history between these two with MICDS winning seven of the 11 matchups since 2012. The Rams won 47-13 earlier this year and in last year’s state tournament, 42-6.
Derek’s Pick: MICDS
Trev’s Pick: MCDS
Ryan’s Pick: MICDS
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinal: Vashon (9-1) at North County (11-1)
There does not appear to be any history between these two programs in the recent history.
Trev’s Pick: North County
Ryan’s Pick: North County
Derek’s Pick: North County
Missouri Class 6 State Semifinal: Liberty North (10-1) at Troy Buchanan (10-2)
There does not appear to be any history between these two programs in the recent history.
Ryan’s Pick: Liberty North
Derek’s Pick: Liberty North
Trev’s Pick: Liberty North