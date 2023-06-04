KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Red Oak 13 Treynor 1
Clarinda 13 Missouri Valley 3
MVAOCOU 11 Logan-Magnolia 3
Woodbine 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Woodbine 4 MVAOCOU 1
CYO Tournament
Remsen, St. Marys 5 St. Albert 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 St. Albert 0
CYO Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 14 St. Edmond 4
Martensdale-St. Mary’s Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Perry 3
Indianola 4 Ankeny Christian 2
Championship: Indianola vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Consolation: Perry 6 Ankeny Christian 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard 1 Kee 0
Pleasantville 3 Bedford 2
Championship: Pleasantville 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Consolation: Bedford 6 Kee 0
Missouri State Tournament
Class 5 State Championship: Festus 8 St. Francis Borgia 1
Class 5 State Third Place: Ft. Zumwalt South 4 Webb City 3
Class 6 State Championship: Liberty North 9 Francis Howell 3
Class 6 State Third Place: Jackson 2 Nixa 1
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
IOWA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 1A State Championship: Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Gilbert 0
Class 2A State Championship: Dallas Center Grimes 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Class 3A State Championship: Johnston 2 WDM Valley 1 -- 2 OTS/PK
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 1 State Championship: Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1 Villa Duchesne 0
Class 1 Third Place: Saxony Lutheran 2 Bishop LeBlond 1
Class 2 Stte Championship: Clayton 3 St. Pius X 2
Class 2 Third Place: Whitfield 6 Pleasant Hill 2
Class 3 State Championship: Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Smithville 1
Class 3 Third Place: Ursuline Academy 4 Union
Class 4 State Championship: Liberty North 4 Nerinx Hall 3
Class 4 Third Place: Lafayette (Wildwood) 4 Kickapoo 1
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
IOWA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 1A State Championship: Western Christian 2 Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Class 2A State Championship: Gilbert 3 Assumption 2 -- 2 OTS/PK
Class 3A State Championship: Iowa City Liberty 5 Norwalk 0
Class 4A State Championship: Johnston 3 Iowa City West -- 2 OT
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Atlantic Tournament
Carroll 7 Clarinda 5
Clarinda 10 Abraham Lincoln 8
Carroll 9 Red Oak 1
Exira-EHK 14 Red Oak 4
Exira-EHK 9 Harlan 4
Harlan 7 Abraham Lincoln 6
Carroll 15 Harlan 5
Atlantic 12 Abraham Lincoln 1
Atlantic 8 Earlham 0
Atlantic 9 Underwood 4
Earlham 5 Lewis Central 4
Estherville Lincoln Central 4 Lewis Central 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Lewis Central 1
Estherville Lincoln Central 14 Underwood 1
Perry Tournament
Van Meter 2 Glenwood 0
Perry 4 Glenwood 3
CYO Tournament
Bishop Garrigan 6 St. Albert 5
Kuemper Catholic 9 Gehlen Catholic 2
St. Albert 8 Gehlen Catholic 6
Kuemper Catholic 9 Bishop Garrigan 1
Remsen, St. Mary’s def. Bishop Heelan Catholic
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Storm Lake Tournament
Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
AHSTW 11 Harris-Lake Park 0
Championship: Storm Lake 12 AHSTW 4
Consolation: Denison-Schleswig 7 Harris-Lake Park 4
Missouri Valley Tournament
Essex 6 Fremont-Mills 4
Missouri Valley 6 Fremont-Mills 0
Woodbine 12 Fremont-Mills 6
Woodbine 7 Essex 2
Missouri Valley 12 Essex 0
Missouri Valley 3 Woodbine 0
Southwest Valley Tournament
Southwest Valley 12 CAM 2
Griswold 13 East Mills 0
Consolation: East Mills vs. CAM
Championship: Griswold 11 Southwest Valley 1
Davis County Mustang Classic
Wayne 13 Moravia 1
Consolation: Moravia 21 New London 3
Championship: Davis County 4 Wayne 3
Murray Tournament
Lamoni 7 Melcher-Dallas 6
East Union 15 Melcher-Dallas 2
Lamoni 3 East Union 2
Central Decatur 7 Orient-Macksburg 5
Murray 14 Central Decatur 6
Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 2
Interstate 35 Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Clarke 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Interstate 35 4 – 10 innings
West Central Valley Tournament
West Central Valley 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Eagle Grove 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Sioux City West Tournament
River Valley 11 Sioux City West 7
South O’Brien 8 Sioux City West 7
Sheldon Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Sioux Center 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0