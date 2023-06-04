KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference

Red Oak 13 Treynor 1

Clarinda 13 Missouri Valley 3 

MVAOCOU 11 Logan-Magnolia 3

Woodbine 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Woodbine 4 MVAOCOU 1

CYO Tournament

Remsen, St. Marys 5 St. Albert 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 St. Albert 0 

CYO Tournament

Kuemper Catholic 14 St. Edmond 4

Martensdale-St. Mary’s Tournament

Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Perry 3 

Indianola 4 Ankeny Christian 2

Championship: Indianola vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Consolation: Perry 6 Ankeny Christian 5 

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament

Coon Rapids-Bayard 1 Kee 0

Pleasantville 3 Bedford 2

Championship: Pleasantville 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 

Consolation: Bedford 6 Kee 0

Missouri State Tournament

Class 5 State Championship: Festus 8 St. Francis Borgia 1

Class 5 State Third Place: Ft. Zumwalt South 4 Webb City 3 

Class 6 State Championship: Liberty North 9 Francis Howell 3 

Class 6 State Third Place: Jackson 2 Nixa 1

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

IOWA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Class 1A State Championship: Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Gilbert 0 

Class 2A State Championship: Dallas Center Grimes 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 0 

Class 3A State Championship: Johnston 2 WDM Valley 1 -- 2 OTS/PK

MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Class 1 State Championship: Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1 Villa Duchesne 0

Class 1 Third Place: Saxony Lutheran 2 Bishop LeBlond 1 

Class 2 Stte Championship: Clayton 3 St. Pius X 2 

Class 2 Third Place: Whitfield 6 Pleasant Hill 2 

Class 3 State Championship: Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Smithville 1 

Class 3 Third Place: Ursuline Academy 4 Union 

Class 4 State Championship: Liberty North 4 Nerinx Hall 3 

Class 4 Third Place: Lafayette (Wildwood) 4 Kickapoo 1 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

IOWA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Class 1A State Championship: Western Christian 2 Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0 

Class 2A State Championship: Gilbert 3 Assumption 2 -- 2 OTS/PK 

Class 3A State Championship: Iowa City Liberty 5 Norwalk 0 

Class 4A State Championship: Johnston 3 Iowa City West -- 2 OT 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Atlantic Tournament

Carroll 7 Clarinda 5 

Clarinda 10 Abraham Lincoln 8

Carroll 9 Red Oak 1

Exira-EHK 14 Red Oak 4

Exira-EHK 9 Harlan 4 

Harlan 7 Abraham Lincoln 6

Carroll 15 Harlan 5 

Atlantic 12 Abraham Lincoln 1 

Atlantic 8 Earlham 0 

Atlantic 9  Underwood 4 

Earlham 5 Lewis Central 4

Estherville Lincoln Central 4 Lewis Central 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Lewis Central 1

Estherville Lincoln Central 14 Underwood 1 

Perry Tournament

Van Meter 2 Glenwood 0

Perry 4 Glenwood 3

CYO Tournament

Bishop Garrigan 6 St. Albert 5

Kuemper Catholic 9 Gehlen Catholic 2 

St. Albert 8 Gehlen Catholic 6

Kuemper Catholic 9 Bishop Garrigan 1 

Remsen, St. Mary’s def. Bishop Heelan Catholic

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Storm Lake Tournament

Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 1

AHSTW 11 Harris-Lake Park 0

Championship: Storm Lake 12 AHSTW 4

Consolation: Denison-Schleswig 7 Harris-Lake Park 4

Missouri Valley Tournament

Essex 6 Fremont-Mills 4

Missouri Valley 6 Fremont-Mills 0

Woodbine 12 Fremont-Mills 6

Woodbine 7 Essex 2

Missouri Valley 12 Essex 0 

Missouri Valley 3 Woodbine 0

Southwest Valley Tournament

Southwest Valley 12 CAM 2

Griswold 13 East Mills 0

Consolation: East Mills vs. CAM

Championship: Griswold 11 Southwest Valley 1

Davis County Mustang Classic

Wayne 13 Moravia 1 

Consolation: Moravia 21 New London 3 

Championship: Davis County 4 Wayne 3 

Murray Tournament

Lamoni 7 Melcher-Dallas 6

East Union 15 Melcher-Dallas 2 

Lamoni 3 East Union 2 

Central Decatur 7 Orient-Macksburg 5 

Murray 14 Central Decatur 6 

Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 2 

Interstate 35 Tournament

Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Clarke 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Interstate 35 4 – 10 innings

West Central Valley Tournament

West Central Valley 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 

Eagle Grove 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 

Sioux City West Tournament

River Valley 11 Sioux City West 7

South O’Brien 8 Sioux City West 7 

Sheldon Tournament

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Sioux Center 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 

