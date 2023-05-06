KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Savannah 10 Mid-Buchanan 4

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Invitational -- 1. Kuemper Catholic 315, 7. Atlantic 336, 10. Denison-Schleswig 363

Coon Rapids-Bayard Invitational -- 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 333, 3. Audubon 340 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Thomas Jefferson 1 Atlantic 0

Atlantic 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Greene County 1 Creston 0

Creston vs. Boone

Van Meter 6 Treynor 1

Thomas Jefferson 1 MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sioux City West 5 Sioux Center 4 – 2 OTS/PK

Sioux City West 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 2 OTS/PK

Sioux Center 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals 

Scotus Central Catholic 4 Conestoga 0

Gross Catholic 1 Northwest 0

Skutt Catholic 6 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 5 Elkhorn 0

Norris 10 Lexington 0

Bennington 2 Roncalli Catholic 0

Omaha Mercy 5 Omaha Concordia 2

Elkhorn North 7 Kearney Catholic 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Creston 1. Panorama 0

Creston 1 West Central Valley 0

Iowa City West 1 Lewis Central 0

Lewis Central 3 Bondurant-Farrar 0

Nevada 7 Kuemper Catholic 0

Underwood 4 Carroll 3

Southeast Polk 9 Underwood 0

WDM Valley 2 Abraham Lincoln 0

Southeast Polk 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Carroll 0

Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals 

Bennington 8 The Platte 0

Conestoga 3 Norris 2 – 2 OTS/PK

Skutt Catholic 2 Mount Michael Benedictine 0

South Sioux City 1 Crete 1

Lexington 4 Waverly 1

Schuyler 3 Scottsbluff 1

Skotus Central Catholic 2 Hastings 0

Elkhorn North 2 Ralston 0 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.