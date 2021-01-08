(Atlantic) -- Saturday's Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic promises to be a doozy with 33 ranked wrestlers in the mix.
Teams participating Saturday will include the host Atlantic-CAM, as well as Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Alta-Aurelia, Audubon, Bondurant-Farrar, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Humboldt, Interstate 35, New Hampton/Turkey Valley, Red Oak, Riverside, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Southwest Valley and Underwood.
The finals of Saturday's tournament can be heard on KMA 960. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have updates on Twitter throughout the day.
The complete list of ranked teams and wrestlers can be viewed below.
DISCLAIMER: These rankings come from IAWrestle and The Predicament. If a wrestler/team was ranked by both, their highest ranking was used.
Teams: 1A No. 5 Underwood, 2A No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
106: 1A No. 3 Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley), 2A No. 7 Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood), 2A No. 8 Cody Hay (Boundurant-Farrar)
113: 1A No. 1 Gable Porter (Underwood), 2A No. 6 Dalton Rowe (Bondurant-Farrar), 1A No. 7 John Schroder (Riverside)
120: 1A No. 4 Jace Rose (Riverside), 2A No. 5 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar), 1A No. 7 Blake Allen (Underwood), 2A No. 7 Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
126: 1A No. 3 Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 2A No. 3 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar), 2A No. 7 (IA Wrestle) Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM), 2A No. 7 (The Predicament) Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
132: 1A No. 3 Westin Allen (Underwood), 2A No. 9 Jase Goodell (Humboldt), 2A No. 9 Kanon Ekstram (Bondurant-Farrar)
138: 1A No. 8 Nick Steinlage (I-35), 2A No. 10 Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
145: 2A No. 2 Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 1A No. 8 Nolan Moore (Riverside), 3A No. 8 Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln)
152: 2A No. 1 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
160: 2A No. 8 Ryan Pickar (NHTV)
170: 2A No. 2 Carson Babcock (NHTV), 2A No. 8 Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)
182: 2A No. 10 Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)
195: 2A No. 4 Jacob Reicks (NHTV), 1A No. 10 Dalton Calkins (Southwest Valley)
220: 1A No. 3 Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley), 2A No. 9 Colton Goodell (Humboldt) 1A No. 12 Chris Gardner (Underwood)
285: 1A No. 10 Christian Rouqet (I-35)