(Savannah) -- Savannah baseball is relying on offense on their way to a strong start this season. The Savages (9-5) have won seven of their last nine games behind an explosive group at the plate.
“We’ve started a little bit slow pitching and defensively,” Savannah head coach Erich Bodenhausen told KMA Sports. “Our offense has been there all year long. We’re averaging over 10 runs per game, and that really takes a lot of pressure off your pitching and defense.”
Savannah split a doubleheader with Oak Grove on Thursday night, exploding for 15 runs in game one before a rare low-scoring loss in the nightcap. That completed a week where they won 15-6 at Lathrop and 11-1 over Maryville.
“We returned five starters and all five of those guys have really done a great job,” Bodenhausen said in reference to Ethan Dudeck, Parker Brayley, Wyatt Jackson, Ashton Kincaid and Truman Bodenhausen. “They’re all hitting over .300. A couple are hitting over .400, and the guys we plugged in there have been really good, too. I’ve got just one kid in my lineup that are hitting under .300 at this point in the season. That’s a pretty good lineup.”
While the offense has been explosive, it’s had to carry the team through some tough pitching and defensive moments. However, both have seen major improvements since the beginning of the season when they started 2-3 while allowing 45 runs.
“We’ve kind of figured out who our guys are that are going to throw strikes and get people out,” Coach Bodenhausen said. “We were slow to start because we had really only been on the field three times before our first game. We played six games and only got on the field one more time after that. It’s kind of really starting to come together now that we’ve had a chance to go out and field some ground balls. In the game, we’ve cut down on a lot of the errors we’d been having early on.”
Now that the deficiencies are starting to get ironed out, Coach Bodenhausen believes he has a team that can at least repeat last year’s run to a district championship and spot in the state tournament.
“We go into every game expecting to win and take it one game at a time,” he said. “We talk all the time about the team we are really playing is ourselves. If we play to the top of our ability, we’re going to win all of our games. We would love to go compete for a district championship again and see what happens after that.
“We felt like last year, that was kind of the expectation, and we want to make that kind of a goal around here every year. At the same time, we don’t want to look too far ahead. We want to play the next game to the top of our ability to the highest level and see what happens in the end.”
Listen to much more with Coach Bodenhausen in the audio file below.