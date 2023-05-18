(Savannah) -- Savannah boys tennis has advanced all the way to the Class 1 Final Four and hopes to cap their incredible season with a state championship next week.
The Savages (13-4) won the first two rounds of the Class 1 Team State Tournament on Tuesday, including a thrilling 5-4 win over defending state champion Warrensburg.
“We knew going into Warrensburg it was going to be an incredible challenge,” Coach Wakefield Hare told KMA Sports. “Honestly, I couldn’t see what the end result was going to be, and I spent about an hour and 45 minutes discouraged and feeling we were underperforming. It was only in the last 15 minutes in the third-set tiebreakers in those last two matches, where it changed. That’s why you play until that very last point, and thankfully that last point went to Savannah.”
After dropping two of their three doubles matches to Warrensburg, Savannah needed to win four of the six singles battles. It was elementary at No. 1 with junior Cole Horton, who was the state’s third-place finisher in singles in 2022. He rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 win. No. 3 singles player Noah Gould also dominated in his match, but Warrensburg put themselves on the brink of a team win with victories at No. 2 and 4 singles.
That left it up to the 5 and 6 singles players for the Savages — Brighton Kurre at No. 5 and Cale Higer at No. 6. Both matches went to a third-set super tiebreak, and Higer actually fended off multiple match points. At the same time, Kurre was battling in a marathon super tiebreak with Warrensburg’s Grant Moore, eventually winning, 21-19.
“It was as wild as the score seemed,” Hare said. “It got so wild that people actually walked away from that tiebreak. I don’t think it was boredom. I think they were just emotionally exhausted, so they walked to the No. 6 singles match. It was one of the craziest things we’ve ever seen. My heart was beating out of my chest.”
Eventually, both Kurre and Higer finished their super tiebreaks with wins, and Savannah was on to a state quarterfinal later that day against Midland Empire Conference rival St. Pius X, which upset Trenton in their own state sectional.
“It was a surprise that St. Pius was able to knock off Trenton because Trenton had beat us earlier in the season,” Hare said. “We had been going over our strategy and how we were going to make that turn out different, but then we got the call that it was going to be Pius. We knew we needed to play our best tennis, but at the same time, we were very confident with our matchups. I think they kind of felt the same thing because once we got on the court it was clear the result was going to happen pretty quickly.”
Savannah cruised to the 5-0 win and will now play in the Final Four next Friday in Springfield at the Cooper Tennis Complex against Clayton (15-2). Duchesne and Bolivar will meet on the other side of the bracket with the winners and losers playing for the state championship and third place the following day.
“I imagine scenarios where we could walk out state champions and scenarios where we could walk out (with a fourth place finish),” Hare said. They have to maintain the reality that I only control my side of the net. Clayton will provide great competition, Bolivar was the runner-up from last year and always has great tennis and Duchesne has the second-best player in Missouri. We just have to focus on what we can control and have a great time.”
Before the Final Four, Savannah’s Horton and the doubles team of Evan Heftye and Gould will compete in the singles and doubles state tennis tournament in Springfield this weekend.
“Cole took third place last year and the same two guys that beat him are back there,” Hare said. “It has motivated his work and trying to put himself in the best position to play beyond high school. It’s a big test for him. For a third straight year, Evan is going to state in doubles with a different partner each time. The range of outcomes is huge. They have a path to the state final where they have experience to get there, but they also have a route that gets them knocked out in the first two rounds. It’s just a matter of relax, be the type of player you can be and let the results fall where they may.”
Listen to much more with Coach Hare on his teams remarkable season in the audio file provided below.