(Savannah) -- Savannah girls tennis remains undefeated and impressive through four weeks of the regular season.
The Savages are 6-0 overall and recently claimed the Farmington Tournament championship.
“Things have gone really well,” Coach Kelly Jones told KMA Sports. “They’ve surprised me at several turns, and there’s nothing to really complain about.”
Jones’ team is led by a trio of seniors, including Iris Alvarez, who has played at the No. 1 singles position since her freshman year.
“She’s great,” Jones said. “She can get down in a match and knows exactly what she needs to do to get out of it. Friday, we were at the Farmington Tournament, and she was down 2-7 in the championship match. She came back to win 9-7. She keeps herself calm, and she can just get herself back in matches.”
Jones says Alvarez has also been an asset as a leader to the rest of the team, joining with classmates Saige Blake and Maddie Till to lead sophomores Kate Fischer and Reagan Alexander and junior Allie Moore. Alvarez, Fischer and Moore all claimed championships at their singles spots — No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5, respectively — to lead them at Farmington.
“(Fischer) is brand new to the varsity level, and she is just the little engine that could,” Coach Jones said. “She keeps going and is always positive. It doesn’t matter if she’s up or down. She keeps trying and always gives her best when she’s out there. (Moore) has moved up in the lineup and improved so much since last year, and I really think Friday was a good confidence booster for both of them in showing they can compete.”
The senior duo of Blake and Till have been outstanding in playing the No. 1 doubles position all season for the Savages.
“They both have moved up the lineup (over the years),” Jones said. “They are playing awesome and really showing they are improving in doubles with their movement and working together as a team.”
The lineup rounds out with Alexander, who is brand new to the team this year and took second in Farmington at No. 6 singles.
“(The Farmington Tournament) was a confidence booster for her, too,” Jones said. “It’s the first tournament she has played in, and I don’t think she felt she was ready. Now, I think she realizes she is at that level and can compete and deserves to be there.”
Savannah tennis has had 12 straight winning seasons and are well on their way to No. 13. Additionally, Coach Jones believes this is a team that can get them to the state tournament.
“We were almost there last year,” she said. “The ones that were on the team last year — the three seniors and Allie — really worked hard in the offseason because they want to get it. They’re hungry for it, and Kate and Reagan are competitors and want it, too. They’ve worked so hard in the offseason and in practice. It’s showing, and it’s paying off.”
Savannah has a busy week with duals at home against Cameron (Monday) and Benton (Thursday) and a road trip to Maryville (Tuesday). Listen to the full interview with Coach Jones in the audio file below.