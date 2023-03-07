(Savannah) -- Get used to hearing the name Jade Brundige.
That's because the Savannah wrestler is on the path to becoming a four-time state champion. For now, the freshman is a state champion and the inaugural KMAland Missouri Girls Wrestler of the Year.
"It means a lot," Brundige said about her state title. "I've been doing this for a long time. This was my main goal. It felt amazing that the work I put in worked for me."
Brundige began her wrestling career in grade school.
"My brother (wrestled) first," she said. "I started in dance and gymnastics. I always told myself I wouldn't do a competitive sport like (wrestling). Then my dad told me I should try it. Here I am, six years later."
Brundige likely wouldn't have torn through the 100-pound championship bracket without her father's persistence. Brundige recorded three falls on her way to the title. She notched a rare overtime pin in her semifinal, sticking Mya Hairston (Festus).
"The girl was harder than I expected," she said. "I told myself I wanted to go to the finals. I just went out there and did what I do best."
Brundige capped her championship campaign with a third-period pin of Rachel Loganbill (Tipton) in the finals.
"My nerves were bad in that match," she said. "I wasn't wrestling to my potential. I stayed in good position. I had thought about how it would feel (to win a title). It definitely felt better than I could have ever imagined."
Like her entire season, Brundige had little trouble getting to her offense at the state tournament.
"I felt like my shots worked for me," she said. "I try to start off the match with a shot. If you're already in the lead, your confidence is higher."
Brundige ended her freshman outing with a 42-4 record. Her stellar prep debut raises the question: can she become a four-time state champion?
"I think about that a lot," she said. "It's a goal. I'll focus on next season and how to get where I want."
Click below to hear the full interview with Brundige.