(KMAland) -- Two Savannah baseball players were named unanimous All-Midland Empire Conference choices on Wednesday.
Landon Noland was tabbed as a unanimous outfielder while Truman Bodenhausen was selected unanimously selected as an infielder.
Additionally, Savannah head coach Erich Bodenhausen was named MEC Coach of the Year.
Maryville's Blake Katen (P), Don Allen (OF) and Cooper Loe (IF) were also first-team selections.
Savannah's Ethan Dudeck (P), Sutton Snipes (OF) and Parker Brayley (IF) were second-team choices, along with Maryville's Peyton McCollum (P).
Savannah's Ashton Kincaid (P) and Cooper Swan (P) and Maryville's Boston Hageman (P) and Canon Creason (IF) were honorable mentions.
View the full teams below.