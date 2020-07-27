(Sergeant Bluff) -- After a wild and wacky season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton enters the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament as the team to beat.
"It's been a crazy year for everybody," Coach Matt Nelson said. "We were really excited for this year. We kinda feel fortunate to have had the season we did. We played well, won some big games and get to play down in Des Moines, so we are super excited about that."
The Warriors (20-3) have benefitted from a senior-heavy lineup, which they feel has been extra-advantageous for them this season due to unique circumstances brought about by COVID-19.
"We've got 11 seniors on our team," Nelson said. "Most of them have been in our starting lineup since our sophomore year. Of all the question marks coming into the season, that was definitely something we liked. It was really nice to have a veteran crew and our coaches worked their tails off."
Pitching has been a strength for the Warriors this season led by Daniel Wright (6-1, 0.75 ERA, 46 Ks), Nick Muller (4-0, 1.96 ERA, 23 Ks), Bryce Click (4-1, 3.96 ERA, 17 Ks) and Ben Freiberg (3-0, 2.91 ERA, 24 Ks)
"If you would have talked to me at the beginning of the season, that would have been my biggest area of concern," Nelson said. "So I've been very pleased with the pitching on our staff. To have a season like we've had, it was really, really important for everyone on our staff to be able to command pitches, get out of innings and keep guys off balance. I've thought our pitching staff has done a phenomenal job this year."
Many of the key pieces on the bump for the Warriors have also shined at the plate for Coach Nelson.
Deric Fitzgerald paces SBL's bats with a .459 average and 26 RBIs. Freiberg is hitting .371 with 13 RBI, Spencer Kleene has hit at a .347 clip with 20 RBI while Wade Phair, Sean Owens, Jacob Massey, Trevor Stoltze, Carter Schumacher and Wright have also been key cogs in their lineup.
The Warriors enter the Class 3A as the top seed and will face Marion Tuesday afternoon. Marion enters the matchup at 10-10, but SBL is not overlooking them by any means.
"I know the type of success and program they've had," Nelson said. "They kind of struggled early, they're going to be a very tough out. I know they're going to be able to throw somebody at us that will give them a chance to win. We're going to have to be ready."
While they are the top seed, they know that means very little when you get to Principal Park.
"You have to take every opponent seriously and understand it's going to be a battle," Nelson said. "There might be highs and lows. You've got to compete for seven innings and be ready to go. We are excited for the opportunity, but have to stay focused and not look past anybody."
The complete interview with Coach Nelson can be heard below.