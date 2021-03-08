(Sergeant Bluff) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys are back at the state tournament one year after a state runner-up finish. However, their fifth consecutive trip to Des Moines has looked a little different.
"It feels really great," Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. "We didn't have the best start to the season, but it was nice to turn it out around."
The Warriors had not qualified for state since 1940 until they qualified in 2017. Now they are embarking on their fifth trip in as many tries.
"After not going for so long, to make it five straight is special and a credit to the young men," Vander Schaaf said.
While the recent success for SBL might lead you to think they expect to qualify for Des Moines annually, Coach Vander Schaaf is the first to tell you that's not the case.
"I would never use the word expectation," Vander Schaaf said. "We know how special and hard it is."
The Warriors' fifth consecutive trip, which they have dubbed as the "Drive for Five," comes after a 36-29 win over Carroll in a Class 3A substate final. Vander Schaaf credits his defense, which has been their strength all season.
"We felt we had guarded really well in our previous tournament games," Vander Schaaf said. "We wanted to keep that going. They guarded us well. And we guarded them well. It was an entertaining game. Sometimes points have been tough to come by, but our calling card has definitely been the defense."
Their length, led by 6-foot-10 Majok Majouk and 6-foot-8 Jake Layman, has given opposing offense fits this season.
"Majok has long arms and a knack for getting deflections and blocks," Vander Schaaf said. "In addition to that length, we have a lot of boys working. They have really grown as a defensive unit this year. That's the main reason we have advanced this far."
SBL enters the state tournament at 16-7 after a 2-5 start.
"We had some pieces back from last year's runner-up squad, but we also lost some key cogs," Vander Schaaf said. "It was just guys in some different positions. We were competitive. We just weren't winning them."
One of the pieces the Warriors lost from last year's squad was standout Daniel Wright. Wright led them in scoring last year and now plays football at Wisconsin.
Wright's graduation prompted Vander Schaaf to move Layman to a ball-handler role, which came with some early struggles. However, Layman has since settled in, which has been vital for the Warriors' postseason run.
"It's been fun to watch him grow into that role," he said. "He (Layman) has gotten so much better with the ball in his hands."
SBL joins Dallas Center-Grimes, Ballard, Clear Lake, Assumption, Western Dubuque, Pella and Monticello in the 3A bracket.
"I think the 3A field is wide open," Vander Schaaf said. "It's probably the most wide-open 3A field I recall in our time at the tournament."
The Warriors face Western Dubuque at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a state quarterfinal. The Bobcats are led by Morningside commit Dylan Johnson. Johnson averages 16.6 points per game.
"We've got a real tough game against a really good Western Dubuque team," Vander Schaaf said. "They've looked good on the film I've watched."
Vander Schaaf made his comments on Monday's sports feature. Click below to hear that interview.