(Sergeant Bluff) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball team has hit its stride lately. And the result is five consecutive wins.
The Warriors are now 7-7 overall and 6-4 in Missouri River Activities Conference action after victories over Thomas Jefferson, Garretson (SD), LeMars, Sioux City West and Sioux City North.
"We've consistently gotten better," Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Joe Hardy said. "We started slow. We were missing some pieces, but we've got some girls back and turned the corner. We've been playing better together the last few weeks."
The Warriors were a state qualifier last year, but graduated their top two scorers from that team.
"They've bought into their roles," Hardy said. "That's been successful for us and helped us move into the win column."
Senior Payton Hardy missed last year's state tournament run with an injury. She's now back in the lineup, averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8% from the field.
Payton Schermerhorn averages 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and Alexa Trover contributes 6.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
"We didn't have a lot of girls with varsity experience," Coach Hardy said. "Getting them to work cohesively was the biggest thing. Offense is a plan for where you're going to go. Those plans don't always work, but reading each other is the biggest thing. It helped once we figured that out."
The Warriors' offense shoots 42.1% from the field and averages 45.2 points per game.
"We're at our best when we get contributions from all the girls," Coach Hardy said. "If (Payton) facilitates, that helps us. (Schermerhorn and Bre VanDenTop) do a great job shooting the ball above the 3-point line, and Alexa is facilitating. Our biggest area of improvement has to be finishing at the basket. We're getting great shots. We're just not getting them to fall.
The Warriors have a salty three-game slate coming up. They have the chance to avenge losses to Abraham Lincoln (Friday), Sioux City East (Monday) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (February 3rd) in the next week.
"Everybody wants to get hot as we get towards the postseason," Hardy said. "(AL) is a good team, and Sioux City has a nice team. And Heelan will be ready to play."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Hardy.