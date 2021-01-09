(Atlantic) -- A wildly entertaining Rollin Dyer Invitational ended with a down to the wire team race that saw Sergeant Bluff-Luton win the tournament for the second time in three years.
The Warriors held off challenges from New Hampton/Turkey Valley and Humboldt, who were separated by a combined five points.
"Overall, I think we wrestled well as a team," 152-pound champion Jack Gaukel said. "Overall it was a pretty good day with a title for myself and the team, so not much to complain about."
Gaukel was the only champion for the Warriors, doing so in dominant fashion with a pin of I-35's Elijah Green.
"I just focused on scoring points," Gaukel said. "I thought, for the most part, I was able to do that. There are always things to clean up, but overall, I'm pretty satisfied."
SBL also received runner-up performances from Noah Parmelee (120) and Hunter Steffans (132). In total, 11 of the 12 wrestlers they brought to Atlantic reached the medal stand en route to tallying 176 points.
The runner-up -- NHTV -- received championships from Ryan Pickar (160), Carson Babcock (170) and Jacob Reicks (195) to post 174 points.
Humboldt scored 171 points behind a title from Ty Gargano (132) and three runner-up finishes.
Bondurant-Farrar finished fourth with 155 points. Rylie Anderson was the lone champion for the Bluejays, who also had a trio of runner-up finishes.
Glenwood rounded out the top five with 153 points. The Rams' two championships both came from the Mayberry family, starting with Vinny at 106 pounds. The freshman notched a 6-2 decision over Cody Hay (Bondurant-Farrar) in the finals to move to 20-1 on the season.
"I just had to keep moving and stay aggressive," he said.
The elder Mayberry, Mitch, tallied a title at 182 pounds with a dominant victory over John Powers (Bondurant-Farrar).
"I hit my tilts when I needed to, got into my shots and just wrestled the way I wrestle," he said.
CJ Carter finished second for Glenwood at 195 pounds.
Interstate 35 finished sixth with championships from Nick Steinlage (138) and Christian Roquet (285).
The host Atlantic tallied 142 points, but failed to have a champion. Kadin Stutzman's runner-up finish at 170 paced the Trojans.
Underwood had two champs on their way to an eighth-place finish. Stevie Barnes' won a talent-laden 126-pound bracket en route to being named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Barnes defeated two ranked wrestlers -- Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) and Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) to claim the crown.
"I train for everybody the same," Barnes said. 'I just tried to work my angles, get to my shots and do what I do. I don't worry too much about who is in my bracket, just try to take it one match at a time."
Teammate Chris Gardner also took home a championship, doing so with a dominant showing at 220 pounds. Gardner ended the day with a second-period pin of Sam Vonnahme (Interstate 35).
"It was a good tournament and a lot of fun," he said. "I wrestled hard all my matches and got a good outcome, so that is always good."
Red Oak's Brandon Erp posted a dominant showing of his own at 113 pounds. Erp's day featured a tech-fall, a decision and a pin to claim a title.
"I was doing my takedowns and getting around theirs," he said.
It was a stellar tournament for Abraham Lincoln's Jude Ryan, who used his number four seeding as motivation for a title at 145 pounds.
Ryan, the No. 8 ranked wrestler in Class 3A, beat 2A No. 2 Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) in the semis before finishing the day with a win over 2A No. 10 Dawson Bond (Red Oak).
"I proved that was a mistake," Ryan said of his seeding. "They underestimated me. It was definitely a big motivator. I think the difference for me was that I've been feeling good all week. I kept my weight down and had the right mindset. I was in the zone."
AHSTW, Audubon, Riverside, Denison-Schleswig and Southwest Valley were also in attendance, but did not have any champions or finalists.
The complete list of team scores and individual champions, as well as video interviews with Erp, Barnes, Ryan, Gaukel, The Mayberrys and Gardner can be found below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
113: Brandon Erp (Red Oak)
120: Riley Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar)
126: Stevie Barnes (Underwood)
132: Ty Gargano (Humboldt)
138: Nick Steinlage (I-35)
145: Jude Ryan (AL)
152: Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
160: Ryan Pickar (NHTV)
170: Carson Babcock (NHTV)
182: Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)
195: Jacob Reicks (NHTV)
220: Chris Gardner (Underwood)
285: Christian Roquet (I-35)
TEAM SCORES
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 176.0
2 NH/TV 174.0
3 Humboldt 171.0
4 Bondurant-Farrar 155.0
5 Glenwood 153.0
6 Interstate 35 146.0
7 Atlantic 142.0
8 Underwood 105.0
9 AHSTW 79.0
10 Red Oak 71.5
11 Alta-Aurelia 64.0
12 Audubon 48.0
13 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 46.5
14 Southwest Valley 41.0
15 Riverside, Oakland 29.0
16 Denison-Schleswig 23.0