(Sergeant Bluff) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball team is one win away from its ninth state tournament appearance in program history and first since 2018. And according to Coach Jared Ocker, his team is where they want to be.
"Our girls are loose and confident," he said. "We are playing some of our best softball, and they are anxious and excited to make our way to Boone."
The Warriors (29-11) punched their ticket to a Class 4A Region 1 Final on Saturday when they ousted LeMars 4-3 in a regional semifinal. The victory was only SBL's second triumph over their Missouri River Activities Conference foe in five tries this season.
"The first go-around, we played some of our best softball at the point even if we got beat by eight and nine runs," Ocker said. "We were up and down and have a lot of youth on our team. We knew we could play with them and what we were going to get. We did that on Saturday night and hung on."
The Warriors are a youthful bunch with only two seniors and three juniors on their roster. Their success and youth has Coach Ocker yearning for the future.
"It's exciting," he said. "But we have to continue to work hard. Some girls have had to grow up. No matter what happens, there is a good foundation to build from. We've had some girls play a lot of high-level softball this summer."
Sophomore Elise Evans Murphy has been phenomenal for SBL's offense this season with a .402 average and 52 RBI -- fifth-best in Class 4A. Addie Brown, Addy Mosier, Aussie Obbink, Brooklyn Ocker, Regan Herbst, Ella Skinner, Kylie Kerr, Chloe Buss and Abby Lewis have also shined in an offense that hits .330 as a team -- the third-best in Class 4A.
Defensively, SBL has leaned on the combo of Herbst and Kamea Van Kalsbeek. Herbst is 17-6 this season with a 2.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings while Van Kalsbeek owns a 10-2 record, 2.32 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings of duty.
The only thing standing between SBL and a return trip to Fort Dodge is 4A No. 5 Boone. The Toreadors (25-8) play in the ultra-tough Raccoon River Conference and hope for their 10th state tournament appearance in school history and first since 2016.
"It's going to take us playing a clean softball game," Ocker said. "I always tell the girls we can survive a one-run inning, but the crooked numbers are when it gets tougher to win. I know anybody coming out of the Raccoon River Conference is good. Our girls are going to have to be ready to play."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ocker.