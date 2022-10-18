(Glenwood) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton's tough regular-season slate primed the Warriors for their dominant open to the postseason.
The Warriors played well beyond their 6-21 record Tuesday night en route to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 sweep of Glenwood (17-27) on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Our record is deceptive," Coach Renee Winkel said. "We play one of the toughest schedules in the state. I felt my team came out here tonight, played well together and controlled our side of the night."
The Warriors leaned heavily on the forceful right hand of senior Alexa Trover in the win. Trover powered a game-high 14 kills.
"There are a lot of people that doubted us," Trover said. "I'm proud that we've shown everyone what we can do."
Trover partnered with Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Jayden Kneifl and Cam Obbink for a productive night on offense.
"I liked the donut shots I made," Trover said. "The line and cross shots, I switched up depending on where the block was."
"Offensively, our hitters stayed aggressive," Winkel said. "They followed the game plan. That's what we needed to do to be successful. (Alexa) did what a senior should do."
Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton traded points through the first 18, but SBL used a strong close to win the set, 25-20.
The Rams tallied the first three of the second set, but SBL eventually found a rhythm. The Warriors grabbed a lead at 20-19 and held on to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
In set three, Sergeant Bluff-Luton accounted for the first four points, but Glenwood battled back and took a 10-9 lead. Their lead was short-lived, though, as the Warriors pieced together an 8-0 run to put the set out of reach and iced the match with three straight aces from Aussie Obbink to extend Sergeant Bluff-Luton's season.
"We lost a lot of games by two all season long," Winkel said. "I've got a young team. This was the first postseason game for most of them, but we're gaining momentum every time we're out here. With our schedule, we're ready."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's next foe is 4A No. 10 Norwalk (23-10).
"It's going to take a total team effort," Winkel said. "In the postseason, everyone is equal."
Maddie Roenfeld led Glenwood's offense with seven kills. The Rams bid farewell to only one senior: libero Delaney Holeton.
Check out the full video interviews with Trover and Coach Winkel below.