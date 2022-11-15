(KMAland) -- Six Sergeant Bluff-Luton football players were named Class 3A District 1 First Team choices.
Those honors went to Tyler Smith (QB), Scott Kroll (WR), Jake Hamilton (WR), Brennen Rooney (OL), Reece Clausen (OL) and Tylar Lutgen (DL). Smith was the Offensive Player of the Year.
Bishop Heelan's Isaiah Favors (RB), Kannon Bork (TE), George Rsiobanos (K), Joey Fitzsimmons (LB) and Sir Brandon Watts (DB) were also first-team nods.
Heelan's Quinn Olson (QB), James Cleary (OL), John Halbur (DL), Max Delaney (LB) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Aiden Buchholtz (WR), Sean Zimmerman (OL), Noah Keokenchanh (LB) and Garrett McHugh (LB) were honorable mentions.
View the full list of selections below.
