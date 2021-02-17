(Des Moines) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Creston/O-M both took home trophies from Wednesday's Class 2A State Dual Tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton led the way with an impressive showing on the backside of the bracket and finished fifth, the highest in school history.
"We talked to the guys about how this is an opportunity," said Coach Clint Koedam, "it's what we decide to do with the opportunity the good Lord puts in front of us."
It was a tough first-round draw for SBL, which lost to eventual state champion West Delaware 70-6.
"Everyone in the state knew that was a tough draw," Koedam said.
The loss to West Delaware put the Warriors into the consolation bracket, where they upset No. 4 Assumption 41-30.
"It was just a matter of needing kids to step up," Coach Koedam said. "It was unbelievable."
SBL's consolation round victory propelled them into a fifth-place dual with Winterset.
The dual was a back-and-forth affair. Winterset led the bulk of it and had a 32-27 lead going into the final match.
Marcus Headid found a way to earn a major-decision in the finale. Officials docked Winterset a point for unsportsmanlike conduct, which created a 31-31 tie. SBL was declared the winner via tiebreaker, handing the Warriors their first top-five finish in seven tries at the State Dual Tournament.
"We've kind of had that backside curse," Koedam said. "This was all about showing 11 guys that are coming back next year that things are possible."
SBL will now turn their attention to the Class 2A Individual Tournament, where they have five qualifiers. The complete interview with Coach Koedam can be heard below.
Creston/O-M's first trip to state duals since 2017 ended with an eighth-place finish after an 0-3 day.
"It's always good to be here," Coach Cody Downing said. "There are a lot of schools that would trade us. We are obviously a little disappointed that we didn't finish a little higher up, but we will take and move on."
The Panthers opened the day with a 47-23 loss to eventual runner-up Crestwood, Cresco. However, there were many positives for Coach Downing's squad in that dual, as they held an 18-16 lead halfway through.
"We really worked hard in that dual," Downing said. "I thought we did about as good as we could have in that dual. It just wasn't in the cards today."
Following their loss, the Panthers fell to the consolation bracket, where they faced Winterset -- a team they wrestled multiple times this season.
However, it was Winterset who snagged the victory, doing so 41-30.
The Panthers did not wrestle any of their five state qualifiers in their seventh-place dual, and lost to Assumption 47-25 to conclude their dual season with a 21-6 record.
"We have set the bar for the freshman class coming in," Downing said. "Getting those guys this experience of being here is really big for our program."
Lincoln Keeler (113), Triston Barncastle (132), Keaton Street (145), Kaden Bolton (152) and Jackson Kinsella (195) will now set their sights on Thursday's Class 2A State Tournament.
"I think you'll see the best we've seen them all year," Downing said. "It's on them now. I think you are going to see a really good effort and the best performance they can put out."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Downing.
Class 2A State Quarterfinal -- No. 1 West Delaware 70 No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
138: Noah Parmelee (SBL) defeats Stanley Maury (West Delaware) by fall in 3:44 (SBL leads 6-0)
145: Logan Peyton (West Delaware) defeats Marcus Headid (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) by 13-2 major decision. (SBL leads 6-4)
152: Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) defeats Mason Streck (SBL) by fall in 0:44 (West Delaware leads 10-6)
160: Isaac Fettkether (West Delaware) defeats Garret McHugh (SBL) by 2-1 decision (West Delaware leads 13-6)
170: Jared Voss (West Delaware) defeats Tyler Schenkelberg (SB) by fall in 2:36 (West Delaware leads 19-6)
182: Will Ward (West Delaware) defeats Reece Clausen (SBL) by fall in 0:30 (West Delaware leads 25-6)
195: Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) defeats Cale Clausen (SBL) by fall in 3:20 (West Delaware leads 31-6)
220: Kieren Monahan (West Delaware) defeats Kaden Dillavou (SBL) by fall in 0:29 (West Delaware leads 37-6)
285: Christian Nunley (West Delaware) defeats Thyan Wessendorf (SBL) by fall in 0:14 (West Delaware leads 43-6)
106: Brayden Maury (West Delaware) defeats Conner Rush (SBL) by fall in 0:59 (West Delaware leads 49-6)
113: Carson Less (West Delaware) defeats Cam Keokenchahn (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) by fall in 1:15 (West Delaware leads 55-6)
120: Carson Turnis (West Delaware) wins via forfeit (West Delaware leads 61-6)
126: Conner Turnis (West Delaware) defeats Dalton VanWhye (SBL) by 11-6 decision (West Delaware leads 64-6)
132: Riley Dolan (West Delaware) defeats Jack Moreau (SBL) by fall in 1:09. (West Delaware wins 70-6)
Class 2A Consolation: No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 No. 4 Assumption 30
145: Marcus Headid (SBL) defeats Parker Foley (Assumption) by fall in 1:54 (SBL leads 6-0)
152: Jack Gaukel (SBL) defeats Parker Terronez (Assumption) by fall in 0:52 (SBL leads 12-0)
160: Allen Catour (Assumption) defeats Garrett McHugh (SBL) by fall in 2:20 (SBL leads 12-6)
170: Logan Schimanski (Assumption) defeats Tyler Schenkelberg (SBL) by 3-1 decision (SBL leads 12-9)
182: John Argo (Assumption) defeats Reece Clausen (SBL) by fall in 5:43 (Assumption leads 15-12)
195: Aiden Morgan (Assumption) defeats Cale Clausen (SBL) by fall in 0:35 (Assumption leads 21-12)
220: Kaden Dillavou (SBL) defeats Chase Diaz (Assumption) by 3-0 decision (Assumption leads 21-15)
285: Sean Zimmerman (SBL) defeats Joe Turner (Assumption) by fall in 2:38 (Tied 21-21)
106: Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption) defeats Conner Rush (SBL) by 6-2 decision (Assumption leads 24-21)
113: Ethan Skoglund (SBL) wins via forfeit (SBL leads 27-24)
120: Cam Keokenchahn (SBL) defeats Mike Kersten (Assumption) by fall in 2:21 (SBL leads 33-24)
126: Ty Koedam (SBL) defeats TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption) by 7-6 decision. (SBL leads 36-24)
132: Hunter Steffans (SBL) defeats Colton Pilgrim (Assumption) by 19-2 tech fall (SBL leads 41-24)
138: Michael Macias (Assumption) defeats Noah Parmelee (SBL) by fall in 2:23 (SBL wins 41-30)
Class 2A 5th Place: No. 8 Sergerant Bluff-Luton 31 No. 6 Winterset 31 (SBL wins via tiebreaker)
152: Jack Gaukel (SBL) defeats Tyler Brown (Winterset) by 10-3 decision (SBL leads 3-0)
160: Garrett McHugh (SBL) defeats Kael Forsyth (Winterset) by 5-2 decision (SBL leads 6-0)
170: Brady Barringer (Winterset) defeats Tyler Schenkelberg (SBL) by 11-1 major decision (SBL leads 6-4)
182: Carter Smuck (Winterset) defeats Reece Clausen (SBL) by fall in 1:56 (Winterset leads 10-6)
195: Riley Hoven (Winterset) defeats Cale Clausen (SBL) by 13-3 major decision (Winterset leads 14-6)
220: Kaden Dillavou (SBL) defeats Henry Tromba (Winterset) by fall in 5:41 (Winterset leads 14-12)
285: Dugan Tolley (Winterset) defeats Sean Zimmerman (SBL) by fall in 1:13 (Winterset leads 20-12)
106: Ethan Skoglund (SBL) defeats Kasen Cochran (Winterset) by 8-5 decision (Winterset leads 20-15)
113: Zeke Hoven (Winterset) defeats Cam Keokenchahn (SBL) by 9-4 decision (Winterset leads 23-15)
120: Travis Allen (Winterset) defeats Lila Walding (SBL) by fall in 0:28 (Winterset leads 29-15)
126: Ty Koedam (SBL) defeats Jake Porter (Winterset) by fall in 1:29 (Winterset leads 29-21)
132: Keegan Jensen (Winterset) defeats Hunter Steffans (SBL) by 9-7 decision (Winterset leads 32-31)
138: Noah Parmelee (SBL) defeats Jensen Kaldenberg (Winterset) by fall in 5:32 (Winterset leads 32-27)
145: Marcus Headid (SBL) defeats Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) by 8-0 major decision (Winterset docked 1 point for unsportsmanlike, Tied 31-31, SBL wins via criteria)
Class 2A State Quarterfinal -- No. 2 Crestwood, Cresco 47 No. 7 Creston/O-M 23
138: Chase Thomas (Crestwood) defeats Garon Wurster (Creston/O-M) by 20-8 major decision. (Crestwood leads 4-0)
145: Keaton Street (Creston/O-M) defeats Bryce Shea (Crestwood) by fall in 3:06 (Creston leads 6-4)
152: Clay Schemmel (Crestwood) defeats Kaden Bolton (Creston) by 11-5 decision (Crestwood leads 7-6)
160: Hunter Bye (Crestwood) defeats Kaden Street (Creston) by fall in 3:16 (Crestwood leads 13-6)
170: Briley Hayes (Creston/O-M) defeats Brendon Dixon (Crestwood) by fall in 4:19 (Crestwood leads 13-12)
182: Landen Schemmel (Crestwood) defeats Andy Weis (Creston/O-M) by 7-1 decision (Crestwood leads 16-12)
195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) defeats Landon Bergan (Crestwood) by fall in 0:34 (Creston leads 18-16)
220: Treyton Burnickel (Crestwood) defeats Wyatt Barber (Creston/O-M) by fall in 0:49 (Crestwood leads 22-18)
285: Brayden Ishman (Crestwood) defeats Max Champan (Creston/O-M) by fall in 2:44 (Crestwood leads 28-18)
106: Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood) defeats Justin Parsons (Creston/O-M) by fall in 1:21 (Crestwood leads 34-18)
113: Anders Kittelson (Crestwood) defeats Lincoln Keeler (Creston/O-M) by fall in 0:58 (Crestwood leads 40-18)
120: Austin Evans (Creston/O-M) defeats Cole Schmauss (Crestwood) by fall in 4:34 (Crestwood leads 40-24)
126: Carter Fousek (Crestwood) defeats Brandon Briley (Creston/O-M) by 20-7 major decision (Crestwood leads 44-24)
132: Cole Butikofer (Crestwood) defeat Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) by 12-7 decision (Crestwood wins 47-23)
Class 2A Consolation: No. 6 Winterset 41 No. 7 Creston 30
145: Keaton Street (Creston/O-M) defeats Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) by 9-3 decision (Creston leads 3-0)
152: Tyler Brown (Winterset) defeats Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M) by fall in 1:31 (Winterset leads 6-3)
160: Kael Forsyth (Winterset) defeats Briley Hayes by 9-0 major decision (Winterset leads 10-3)
170: Brady Barringer (Winterset) defeats Kaden Street (Creston/O-M) by fall in 1:07 (Winterset lead 16-3)
182: Riley Hoven (Winterset) defeats Andy Weis (Creston/O-M) by 15-6 major decision (Winterset leads 20-3)
195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) defeats Carter Smuck (Winterset) by fall in 1:30 (Winterset leads 20-9)
220: Max Chapman (Creston/O-M) defeats Henry Tromba (Winterset) by fall in 4:39 (Winterset leads 20-15)
285: Dugan Tolley (Winterset) defeats Chris Wilson (Creston/O-M) by fall in 3:01 (Winterset leads 26-15)
106: Kasen Cochran (Winterset) defeats Justin Parsons (Creston/O-M) by 6-0 decision (Winterset leads 29-15)
113: Zeke Hoven (Winterset) defeats Lincoln Keeler (Creston/O-M) by fall in 2:35 (Winterset leads 35-15)
120: Travis Allen (Winterset) defeats Gavin Bolton (Creston/O-M) by fall in 3:06 (Winterset leads 41-15)
126: Austin Evans (Creston/O-M) defeats Jake Porter (Winterset) by 7-5 decision (Winterset leads 41-18)
132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) defeat Sam Kirkland (Winterset) by fall in 1:05 (Winterset leads 41-24)
138: Garon Wurster (Creston/O-M) wins via forfeit (Winterset wins 41-30)
Class 2A 7th Place: No. 4 Assumption 47 Creston/O-M 25
152: Parker Terronez (Assumption) defeats Chris Aragon (Creston/O-M) by fall in 1:30 (Assumption leads 6-0)
160: Allen Catour (Assumption) defeats Briley Hayes (Creston/O-M) by 15-0 tech fall. (Assumption leads 11-0)
170: Logan Schimanski (Assumption) defeats Austin Seaton (Creston/O-M) by fall in 3:02 (Assumption leads 17-0)
182: John Argo (Assumption) defeats Jagger Luther (Creston/O-M) by 18-6 major decision (Assumption leads 21-0)
195: Andy Weis (Creston/O-M) defeats Chase Diaz (Assumption) by 7-5 decision (Assumption leads 21-3)
220: Aiden Morgan (Assumption) defeats Max Chapman (Creston/O-M) by fall in 3:04 (Assumption leads 27-3)
285: Joe Turner (Assumption) defeats Owen Richards (Creston/O-M) by fall in 3:42 (Assumption leads 33-3)
106: Justin Parsons (Creston/O-M) defeats Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption) by fall in 0:43 (Assumption leads 33-9)
113: Christian Ahrens (Creston/O-M) wins via forfeit (Assumption leads 33-15)
120: Austin Evans (Creston/O-M) defeats Mike Kersten (Assumption) by fall in 1:10 (Assumption leads 33-21)
126: TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption) defeats Brandon Briley (Creston/O-M) by 16-0 tech-fall (Assumption leads 38-21)
132: Trey Chestnut (Creston/O-M) defeats Sydney Park (Assumption) by 11-0 major decision (Assumption leads 38-25)
138: Michael Macias (Assumption) defeats Brennan Hayes (Creston/O-M) by fall in 5:49 (Assumption leads 44-25)
145: Parker Foley (Assumption) defeats Aidan Anderson (Creston/O-M) by 11-3 major decision (Assumption wins 47-25)