(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jacob Imming and Zach Morrison and LeMars’ Colton Hoag were honored with top awards in Class 3A District 1.
Imming was picked as an all-district honoree and the Defensive MVP of the league while Morrison was an all-district pick and the Offensive Line MVP. Hoag, meanwhile, earned all-district honors and the Defensive Line MVP in the district.
Other Warriors on the all-district team are seniors Kaden Helt (HB), Mikey Selig (DL) and Jack Gaukel (LB), junior Jonas Denman (OL) and sophomore Tyler Smith (QB). LeMars’ Carter Arens, Brandon VanderSluis and Michael Fifita are also all-district honorees.
Bishop Heelan Catholic also had three all-district honorees in wide receiver Braden Pratt, defensive back Brandon Watts and defensive end Carter Weiland.
View the complete list of honorees, including honorable mentions in the file embedded below.