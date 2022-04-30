(Des Moines) -- The Sioux City North boys 4x800 squad captured a Drake Relays flag on Saturday.
North's foursome of Will Lohr, Gabe Nash, Natnael Kifle and Yemane Kifle secured the exciting title for the Stars by beating Dowling Catholic by just over two seconds (7:48.21 to 7:50.85).
"These guys are the best friends anyone could ask for," an emotional Lohr said after the win. "To come out and win like this is awesome."
Saturday's title was the latest volume of the Dowling Catholic/Sioux City North rivalry. And the Stars' Drake Relays title avenges their loss to the Maroons at the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet.
"These guys are super talented," Yemane Kifle said about his teammate. "Having a good group of training partners helps you be at your best."
For Nash, his role on the championship quartet came after narrowly missing a Drake Relays title in the 800 on Friday.
"It was so motivating," he said. "When it (Friday) finished, I decided to focus on today. If I had to choose one to win, I'd rather have the 4x800. It's so much fun to win with these guys."
Mount Ayr sophomore Ryce Reynolds almost joined the Sioux City North 4x800 squad as a Drake Relays champion, but lost by one-hundredth of a second to Lisbon's Kole Becker in the 400 hurdles (53.50).
"I ran the race I wanted to and kept my pace as long as I could," he said. "I wish I would have finished the last straightaway better, but I can't ask for a better race."
Reynolds could have left the Drake Relays upset about his close loss, but he was the opposite.
"It was an honor to run with him," he said. "It's amazing being at Drake Relays. I can't be negative about anything."
The runner-up completed a busy week for Reynolds that featured a 14th-place finish in the distance medley and a bronze medal in the 400.
"I couldn't have been prouder of myself this weekend," he said. "I have to be happy."
Treynor's Todd Pedersen finished ninth in the 400 hurdles in 56.15.
"I just wanted to compete against the best in the state," Pedersen said. "I've only run the race four times, so I'm kinda new to it. I just wanted to get out fast in the first 200 and kick it in during the last 200."
Lewis Central's 16th-place finish in the 4x100 paced KMAland schools, while Underwood finished 21st, Bishop Heelan was 23rd, Abraham Lincoln finished 43rd, Sioux City North claimed 69th, and Glenwood finished 91st.
Abraham Lincoln's Abby LaSale highlighted KMAland girls action with a fifth-place performance (1:05.35) in the 400 hurdles.
"Honestly, it was crazy," she said. "The competition was hard, but I didn't expect to come in fifth. I'm glad I did. I knew there were some girls running. I went after it and was hungry for this. It makes me confident and excited for state."
Glenwood's Abby Hughes also ran in the 400 meter hurdles. The South Dakota State commit finished 16th in 1:07.45.
"I'm disappointed in myself and my time," Hughes said. "But I'll use this to get better. This is motivation for me not to repeat what I did today."
Sioux City West took sixth in the 4x100 with Kellesse Heard, Bella Leon, Holly Duax and Lily Juhnke.
Underwood was 14th in the 4x100, while Sioux City East, Riverside, Glenwood, Clarinda, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Treynor posted respective finishes of 20th, 34th, 54th, 57th, 61st, 68th, 81st, 90th and 93rd.
Find full results from Saturday's action here.