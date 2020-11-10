(Glenwood) -- Dominance, efficiency and more history making are some of the best ways to describe Elle Scarborough’s volleyball season.
The Glenwood senior is this year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. Scarborough averaged a KMAland-high 4.7 kills per set while hitting an efficient .377 for the season.
“We definitely had a great year,” Scarborough said. “I’m happy with how it went. We didn’t get as far as we wanted, but I’m happy to say it was my best season of my high school career.”
Scarborough, also the reigning KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year, saved her finest performance of the season for the state tournament. The St. Cloud State commit had 26 kills and hit .288 in their five-set quarterfinal defeat to West Delaware.
“There’s definitely been an improvement over the years,” Scarborough said. “In the front row and back row (I’ve improved), and I couldn’t have done it without the team pushing me every day.”
The team has also been a large part of Scarborough’s story, as Glenwood continually made history over her career. After their first state tournament appearance last year, the Rams entered state this season with its highest ranking after sharing their first Hawkeye Ten Conference championship in school history.
“You can just see how much we’ve improved over the years,” she said. “It really does mean a lot, having these girls with me throughout my years at Glenwood. It’s really fun to see, and I hope they keep improving.”
While Scarborough’s numbers and part in making history have been remarkable, it’s possibly most impressive that she did it this season while playing with a torn meniscus in her knee.
“In July, at a basketball open gym, I came down a little weird on my knee,” Scarborough explained. “I don’t really know what it was, but I went home and rested for two weeks. It finally got better, but it would do a weird popping thing.
“We wanted to get through the season and then get it looked at. Sometime last week, I got an MRI and it was a torn meniscus, so I played through the season with that.”
This is the eighth consecutive season the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year winner comes from the Hawkeye Ten Conference. It’s the first for Glenwood and the first non-Lewis Central winner since 2016. Listen to the complete interview with Scarborough linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Megan Witte, Lewis Central
2018: Megan Witte, Lewis Central
2017: Katherine Poore, Lewis Central
2016: Sierra Athen, Red Oak
2015: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2014: Jess Schaben, Harlan
2013: Jess Schaben, Harlan