Peru State All-Star Volleyball Series
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series schedule is set for Sunday in Glenwood.

View the schedule below:

Pool A (Court 1)

Round 1: Maiers vs. Rossell

Round 2: Maiers vs. Stein

Round 3: Rossell vs. Stein

Pool B (Court 2)

Round 1: Carman vs. Flathers

Round 2: Flathers vs. Viner

Round 3: Carman vs. Viner

Bracket

Semifinals (A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2)

Championship & A3 vs. B3

The series is set to begin at 2:00. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to the Travis Schoening Scholarship Fund. View more information linked here.

