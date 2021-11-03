(KMAland) -- The KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series schedule is set for Sunday in Glenwood.
View the schedule below:
Pool A (Court 1)
Round 1: Maiers vs. Rossell
Round 2: Maiers vs. Stein
Round 3: Rossell vs. Stein
Pool B (Court 2)
Round 1: Carman vs. Flathers
Round 2: Flathers vs. Viner
Round 3: Carman vs. Viner
Bracket
Semifinals (A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2)
Championship & A3 vs. B3
The series is set to begin at 2:00. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to the Travis Schoening Scholarship Fund. View more information linked here.