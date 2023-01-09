(KMAland) -- Officials with the Corner Conference have released the schedule for next week's tournament.
On the girls side, Stanton is top seed in Pool A while Sidney, Griswold and Hamburg also in their pool. Griswold and Hamburg will play a play-in game on Saturday with the winner moving on to pool play. Fremont-Mills is the top seed in Pool B, followed by East Mills and Essex.
On the boys side, East Mills is the No. 1 seed in Pool A, followed by Sidney and Griswold. Stanton, Fremont-Mills and Essex are in Pool B.
KMA Sports will have coverage from the tournament on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. View the full Corner Conference Tournament schedule below.
GIRLS
Saturday, January 14th
Hamburg at Griswold, 5 PM
Monday, January 16th
Griswold/Hamburg at Sidney, 5:30 PM
East Mills vs Essex at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM
Tuesday, January 17th
Griswold/Hamburg vs. Stanton at Griswold, 6 PM
Fremont-Mills at Essex, 6 PM
Wednesday, January 18th
Fremont-Mills vs. East Mills at Stanton, 6 PM
Sidney at Stanton, 7:30 PM
Friday, January 20th
3rd Place & Championship at East Mills, 6 PM & 7:30 PM
BOYS
Monday, January 16th
Griswold at Sidney, 7:30 PM
Essex at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 PM
Tuesday, January 17th
East Mills at Griswold, 7:30 PM
Stanton at Essex, 7:30 PM
Thursday, January 19th
Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills at East Mills, 6 PM
Sidney at East Mills, 7:30 PM
Saturday, January 21st
Consolation & Championship at Griswold, 6 PM & 7:30 PM