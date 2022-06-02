(Des Moines) -- For the first time ever, a team from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln will be playing for a state championship.
An overtime thriller saw the No. 2 seed Lynx (17-3) take down No. 3 Ankeny (18-2) by a score of 1-0 in the semifinal round of the girls Class 3A state soccer tournament Thursday.
“I’m just in disbelief,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Robbie Miller said. “We talked about how if we scored, we were going to win. I didn’t expect it to be the golden goal, though.”
Senior Hanna Schimmer buried that momentous golden goal.
“It’s just all around excitement right now,” Schimmer said. “I’m so grateful for this team and for all the opportunities it's given me. To go to the championship is a big deal for not only our team but our whole school.”
After 80 grueling minutes of scoreless action, the contest entered sudden death overtime.
Just over three minutes into the extra period, Schimmer received a perfect pass from Liberty Bates on the offensive attack. From there, Schimmer dribbled around two Ankeny defenders, reared back and nailed a perfect shot to the top corner of the net, just beyond the reach of Ankeny goalkeeper Jasmine Moser.
A raucous celebration ensued.
“Honestly, the play is kind of a blur,” Schimmer said. “I just know I got a good pass in, took a right-foot shot in the upper right corner and banged it in.”
The final play came as no surprise considering Schimmer was Abraham Lincoln’s leading scorer in the regular season by a large margin, while Bates was second on the team in assists.
“Hanna’s been incredible this year finding the back of the net,” Miller said. “The assist came from Liberty Bates and that’s been the connection all year, Liberty to Hanna. Those two together, they created most of that at the end to win it for us.”
It wasn’t the offense that shined during most of the match, though.
Stellar goalkeeping on both sides kept the game scoreless for 83 minutes.
Lynx goalkeeper Savana Vanderwerf finished the day with 11 saves.
“My mind usually just goes blank, but I put my body on the line and just go for it,” Vanderwerf said. “I just throw myself at it.”
Vanderwerf’s performance Thursday broke the school record for most shutouts in a season.
“Savana is amazing,” Miller said. “Our defensive line does such a good job so she doesn’t usually get that much work, but when we play a good team like this she’s got to be a brick wall back there. I’m glad she got the opportunity today to show off some of her skills because she’s an amazing goalkeeper.”
The senior defensive tandem of Paige Bracker and Isabella Cain denied several Ankeny scoring chances throughout the match, while midfielders Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Abby Evers, Trista Baker and Piper McGuire locked up the middle of the pitch, shutting down numerous offensive rushes attempted by the Hawkettes.
Not only did this win for the Lynx send them to the state title game, but it avenged one of their three losses from the regular season.
“Since we lost to them that first time, the revenge is sweet,” Vanderwerf said. “It’s definitely nice.”
In the championship game, Abraham Lincoln will now take on a team from the same town as its semifinal opponent.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 5 seed Ankeny Centennial upset top-seeded and previously unbeaten West Des Moines Valley in a penalty kick shootout Thursday.
Saturday’s title game is more than just a chance to hoist a trophy, but an opportunity to do something that no team from Abraham Lincoln has ever done.
“This means so much for Council Bluffs and for Abraham Lincoln, too,” Miller said. “[Abraham Lincoln] has never been to a state championship in a team sport, we’re the first team to do it and we want to bring a championship back to AL. This is a special group of girls and I’m so thankful that I get to coach them. They’re going to do big things. Saturday is going to be fun.”
The girls Class 3A state championship game between Abraham Lincoln and Ankeny Centennial will be played Saturday at 3 P.M. at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
View video interviews with Miller, Schimmer and Vanderwerf below.